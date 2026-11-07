3 Questions LSU Must Answer Against Alabama

For Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers, Saturday's matchup against Alabama presents an opportunity to measure their progress against an Alabama program that has consistently set the standard for success in the conference.

But securing a victory will require LSU to answer several important questions, particularly against a Crimson Tide team capable of exploiting mistakes on both sides of the football.

Here are three questions LSU must answer against Alabama.

1. Can Sam Leavitt Protect the Football Against Alabama's Secondary?

Oct 24, 2026; Auburn, Alabama, USA; LSU Tigers quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) reacts after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter against the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

LSU quarterback Sam Leavitt has emerged as one of the SEC's most productive passers, but Saturday presents one of his toughest tests of the season.

Leavitt enters the matchup completing over 70% of his passes, with 2,173 passing yards and 17 touchdowns. His improvement has been particularly noticeable over LSU's last two games, when he avoided throwing an interception against Mississippi State and Auburn.

That improvement will be tested against an Alabama defense that has recorded 12 interceptions, tied for the SEC lead.

Leavitt threw eight interceptions through his first six games, making ball security a legitimate concern against a defense capable of turning mistakes into scoring opportunities.

Against Auburn, Leavitt delivered one of his strongest performances, throwing for 387 yards and three touchdowns in LSU's 38-17 victory.

The question isn't whether Leavitt can produce explosive plays. He's already demonstrated that ability.

It's whether he can maintain that production without giving Alabama additional possessions.

2. Can LSU's Pass Rush Disrupt Keelon Russell?

Oct 24, 2026; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Alabama quarterback Keelon Russell (12) leaves the field after the Crimson Tide win at Saban Field at Bryant Denny Stadium. Alabama defeated Texas A&M 31-20. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Alabama quarterback Keelon Russell has shown the ability to stretch defenses vertically, throwing for 311 yards and three touchdowns in the Crimson Tide's 31-20 victory over Texas A&M.

But Alabama's offensive line has struggled to consistently protect its quarterback.

The Crimson Tide have surrendered 21 sacks during SEC competition, while injuries along the offensive line have created additional uncertainty entering Saturday.

That presents an opportunity for an LSU defensive front coming off an impressive performance against Auburn.

The Tigers recorded seven sacks in that victory, demonstrating their ability to disrupt an opposing offense without relying exclusively on coverage.

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Princewill Umanmielen will be particularly important in generating pressure off the edge.

For LSU, the objective should extend beyond recording sacks. Consistently forcing Russell to move outside the pocket, rush his progressions and throw under pressure could prevent Alabama from establishing an offensive rhythm.

However, Russell's mobility creates another challenge. Overcommitting to the pass rush could open running lanes and allow Alabama to extend drives.

LSU must find the balance between aggressive pressure and disciplined containment.

3. Can LSU Capitalize on Its Home-Field Advantage?

LSU Tigers take on the South Alabama Jaguars at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, LA. Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Tiger Stadium has long been one of college football's most difficult environments for visiting opponents, and Saturday provides another opportunity for LSU to demonstrate why.

The Tigers have won 32 of their last 35 home games, establishing a significant advantage in Baton Rouge.

However, Alabama has historically handled the environment better than most opponents.

The Crimson Tide have won three consecutive meetings against LSU, including a dominant 42-13 victory in their most recent trip to Tiger Stadium in 2024.

This year's matchup also comes with an unusual twist.

Rather than the traditional nighttime atmosphere, Saturday's contest will kick off at 2:45 p.m. CT, removing one of the familiar elements surrounding the rivalry.

Still, LSU's home-field advantage extends beyond kickoff time.

The Tigers enter Saturday having won two consecutive SEC games, while Alabama arrives following a bye week and a victory over Texas A&M.

Both programs remain in the College Football Playoff conversation, increasing the importance of every possession.

For LSU, taking advantage of the environment means starting quickly, avoiding unnecessary penalties and forcing Alabama to operate in difficult situations.

A strong opening could energize Tiger Stadium and place additional pressure on Russell and the Crimson Tide offense.

But crowd noise alone won't determine the outcome.

LSU must translate its home-field advantage into execution, particularly in the moments that have historically separated these two programs.

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