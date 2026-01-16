LSU Football and Ole Miss Rebels Surge to the Top of New Transfer Portal Rankings

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers are dominating the NCAA Transfer Portal market this month with the new-look coaching staff in Baton Rouge continuing to steal headlines with splash additions.

Once Kiffin arrived in the Bayou State, the new shot-caller of the program highlighted the importance of the free agent market as the Tigers looked to reconstruct the roster this offseason.

"Then go to the portal, which I have zero concern about the interest of players with that, because I know what the interest was of players nationally to come play for us where we were just at, and now when you put that with this stadium and with that logo, I mean, makes me want to get on the phone right now, but the portal is not open," Kiffin said on Dec. 1.

LSU has added commitments from over 30 players via the Transfer Portal market headlined by the No. 1 overall prospect, Sam Leavitt, after the Arizona State quarterback revealed his pledge to the program over the likes of the Miami Hurricanes and Tennessee Volunteers.

Now, the LSU Tigers hold the No. 1 Transfer Portal Class in America with multiple headliners in the haul - including Leavitt, safety Ty Benefield, and quarterback Husan Longstreet.

Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels come in at No. 2 in the 247Sports Transfer Portal Rankings as both teams continue battling for the top spot - despite LSU's sizable gap.

Quarterback (2):

Sam Leavitt - 6'2, 205 pounds - Arizona State Sun Devils

Hussan Longstreet - 6'0, 200 pounds - USC Trojans

Landen Clark - 6-foot, 186 pounds - Elon Phoenix

Running Back (2):

Raycine Guillory - 5'9, 190 pounds - Utah Utes

Rod Gainey Jr. - 6'0, 175 pounds - Charlotte 49ers

Dilin Jones - 6'0, 205 pounds - Wisconsin Badgers

Wide Receiver (9):

Jackson Harris - 6'3, 205 pounds - Hawaii Rainbow Warriors

Tre Brown - 6'2, 180 pounds - Old Dominion Monarchs

Jayce Brown - 6'0, 179 pounds - Kansas State Wildcats

Eugene 'Tre' Wilson - 5'10, 194 pounds - Florida Gators

Tyree Holloway - 6'0, 180 pounds - West Florida Argonauts

Malik Elzy - 6'2, 225 pounds - Illinois Fighting Illini

Josh Jackson - 6'2, 185 pounds - McNeese State Cowboys

Winston Watkins - 6'2, 185 pounds - Ole Miss Rebels

Roman Mothershed - 6'4, 208 pounds - Troy Trojans

Tight End (1):

Malachi Thomas - 6'4, 240 pounds - Pitt Panthers

Zach Grace - 6'3, 238 pounds - Oregon Ducks

Offensive Line (4):

Ja'Quan Sprinkle - 6'4, 325 pounds - North Carolina Central Eagles

William Satterwhite - 6'3, 305 pounds - Tennessee Volunteers

JaKolby Jones - 6'4, 285 pounds - Copiah-Lincoln Community College

Darrin Strey - 6'7, 322 pounds - Kentucky Wildcats

EDGE (3)

Jordan Ross - 6'5, 245 pounds - Tennessee Volunteers

Jaylen Brown - 6'5, 265 pounds - South Carolina Gamecocks

Achilles Woods - 6.3, 289 pounds - South Alabama Jaguars

Defensive Line (2)

Malik Blocton - 6'3, 291 pounds - Auburn Tigers

Stephiylan Green - 6'4, 290 pounds - Clemson Tigers

Safety (1):

Ty Benefield - 6'2, 205 pounds - Boise State Broncos

Special Teams (3):

P Hayden Craig - 6'1, 208 pounds - Florida Gators

LS Mack Mulhern - 6'0, 225 pounds - Florida Gators

K Scott Starzyk - 5'9, 172 pounds - Arkansas Razorbacks

