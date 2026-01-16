LSU Football and Ole Miss Rebels Surge to the Top of New Transfer Portal Rankings
Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers are dominating the NCAA Transfer Portal market this month with the new-look coaching staff in Baton Rouge continuing to steal headlines with splash additions.
Once Kiffin arrived in the Bayou State, the new shot-caller of the program highlighted the importance of the free agent market as the Tigers looked to reconstruct the roster this offseason.
"Then go to the portal, which I have zero concern about the interest of players with that, because I know what the interest was of players nationally to come play for us where we were just at, and now when you put that with this stadium and with that logo, I mean, makes me want to get on the phone right now, but the portal is not open," Kiffin said on Dec. 1.
LSU has added commitments from over 30 players via the Transfer Portal market headlined by the No. 1 overall prospect, Sam Leavitt, after the Arizona State quarterback revealed his pledge to the program over the likes of the Miami Hurricanes and Tennessee Volunteers.
Now, the LSU Tigers hold the No. 1 Transfer Portal Class in America with multiple headliners in the haul - including Leavitt, safety Ty Benefield, and quarterback Husan Longstreet.
Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels come in at No. 2 in the 247Sports Transfer Portal Rankings as both teams continue battling for the top spot - despite LSU's sizable gap.
The Transfer Portal Tracker: Who's in?
Quarterback (2):
Sam Leavitt - 6'2, 205 pounds - Arizona State Sun Devils
Hussan Longstreet - 6'0, 200 pounds - USC Trojans
Landen Clark - 6-foot, 186 pounds - Elon Phoenix
Running Back (2):
Raycine Guillory - 5'9, 190 pounds - Utah Utes
Rod Gainey Jr. - 6'0, 175 pounds - Charlotte 49ers
Dilin Jones - 6'0, 205 pounds - Wisconsin Badgers
Wide Receiver (9):
Jackson Harris - 6'3, 205 pounds - Hawaii Rainbow Warriors
Tre Brown - 6'2, 180 pounds - Old Dominion Monarchs
Jayce Brown - 6'0, 179 pounds - Kansas State Wildcats
Eugene 'Tre' Wilson - 5'10, 194 pounds - Florida Gators
Tyree Holloway - 6'0, 180 pounds - West Florida Argonauts
Malik Elzy - 6'2, 225 pounds - Illinois Fighting Illini
Josh Jackson - 6'2, 185 pounds - McNeese State Cowboys
Winston Watkins - 6'2, 185 pounds - Ole Miss Rebels
Roman Mothershed - 6'4, 208 pounds - Troy Trojans
Tight End (1):
Malachi Thomas - 6'4, 240 pounds - Pitt Panthers
Zach Grace - 6'3, 238 pounds - Oregon Ducks
Offensive Line (4):
Ja'Quan Sprinkle - 6'4, 325 pounds - North Carolina Central Eagles
William Satterwhite - 6'3, 305 pounds - Tennessee Volunteers
JaKolby Jones - 6'4, 285 pounds - Copiah-Lincoln Community College
Darrin Strey - 6'7, 322 pounds - Kentucky Wildcats
EDGE (3)
Jordan Ross - 6'5, 245 pounds - Tennessee Volunteers
Jaylen Brown - 6'5, 265 pounds - South Carolina Gamecocks
Achilles Woods - 6.3, 289 pounds - South Alabama Jaguars
Defensive Line (2)
Malik Blocton - 6'3, 291 pounds - Auburn Tigers
Stephiylan Green - 6'4, 290 pounds - Clemson Tigers
Safety (1):
Ty Benefield - 6'2, 205 pounds - Boise State Broncos
Special Teams (3):
P Hayden Craig - 6'1, 208 pounds - Florida Gators
LS Mack Mulhern - 6'0, 225 pounds - Florida Gators
K Scott Starzyk - 5'9, 172 pounds - Arkansas Razorbacks
