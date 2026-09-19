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No. 7 LSU Tigers vs. No. 8 Ole Miss Rebels: Live Updates and Box Score

The LSU Tigers and Ole Miss Rebels clash in a rivalry game built on bad blood
JD Andress|
LSU Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin looks on against Louisiana Tech Bulldogs during the second half at Tiger Stadium.
LSU Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin looks on against Louisiana Tech Bulldogs during the second half at Tiger Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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LSU TigersOle Miss Rebels

The highly anticipated showdown featuring the No. 7 LSU Tigers and the No. 8 Ole Miss Rebels marks the beginning of conference play for both teams for the 2026 season.

While the play on the field will feature two of the top teams in the country, the storyline dominating the game centers on Lane Kiffin, who left the Rebels before the end of the season to take over the Reins in Baton Rouge.

While the intensity of the game will already be at a high level due to Kiffin's return, it will also be the matchup of unbeatens, setting up one team to get their first loss of the season and set an early tone for SEC play.

The Tigers' defense has been downright dominant through two weeks, while winning an early week one test against the Clemson Tigers that seemed to quiet any doubts about how good they could be in 2026.

The Rebels kicked off the season with a gutsy win over the Louisville Cardinals, putting a ranked win under their belt to start the year. They have perhaps the best backfield in the country with the pairing of quarterback Trinidad Chambliss and running back Kewan Lacy.

However, even with the Rebels holding the better win on the season, and the Tigers being on the road for this meeting, Kiffin and his program enter Oxford as three-point favorites to come out on top.

It will surely be a high-powered, bitter matchup between the two teams, with the winner having a claim to the best resume in the country through three weeks.

Follow along below for live in-game updates after kickoff.

Box Score

1st
quarter

2nd
quarter

3rd
quarter

4th
quarter

FINAL

LSU

Ole Miss

Live In-game Updates

LSU Tigers quarterback Sam Leavitt
LSU Tigers quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) runs in for a touchdown against Louisiana Tech Bulldogs during the second half at Tiger Stadium | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Published
JD Andress
JD ANDRESS

JD has been a part of the On SI team for 3 years now. He covers LSU as staff writer in football and baseball, as well as being a contributor for the other On SI Properties. Fan of football, baseball, and analytics. Grew up surrounded by Tiger fans and is excited to cover all things Texas.

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