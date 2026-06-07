5 McNeese State Players LSU Fans Need to Know For 2026 Matchup

Death Valley is one of the most formidable venues for any college football team to play, with the roaring stadium and fervored fan base creating a hostile atmosphere that can break the confidence of visiting players.

Of course, this is where the McNeese State Cowboys will take on the LSU Tigers in a mid-season break in the middle of conference play. For the LSU spectators that will be welcoming the Cowboys to Baton Rouge, the game won't possess the highest stakes, yet will still assist the Tigers in carrying momentum into the rest of the season.

Here are five key players on McNeese State's roster for LSU fans to keep an eye on.

Jake Strong, QB

Texas Tech s Jake Strong throws the ball during a spring football practice, Tuesday, March 19, 2024, at the Sports Performance Center. | Annie Rice/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

McNeese State quarterback Jake Strong will be leading the Cowboys' offense into the fire against the Tigers' stifling defense. The former Texas Tech scout quarterback made three appearances with the Raiders, including one start against BYU.

In his first year with the Cowboys, Strong headlined a dynamic dual-threat scheme, with 2,008 passing yards and 11 touchdown passes, adding 469 rushing yards and seven touchdowns.

McNeese State's offensive rhythm heavily depends on the quality of the run game, and Strong will be leading that effort. If the Tigers want to limit the Cowboys' offensive productivity, stopping Strong will be critical.

TreVonte' Citizen, RB

As McNeese State's likeliest lead running back, Tre'Vonte Citizen will be facing the most pressure from the LSU edges who will be seeking to shut down the Cowboys' offense.

It's interesting to note that Citizen originally intended to play with LSU during his recruitment as one of the hottest running back prospects of 2022. Instead, Citizen decommitted from LSU to sign with Miami, before entering the transfer portal after several injuries — an offseason surgery caused him to sit for two years, before another in-game injury sidelined him during his freshman redshirt year.

Citizen will be returning to the stadium he intended to play in, this time as an opponent. He'll also have a chip on his shoulder, attempting to surge back after unfortunate circumstances slowed the momentum of his college football career.

Elijah Melendez, OL

Sep 7, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive lineman DJ Hicks (13) reacts during the fourth quarter against the McNeese State Cowboys at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images | Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

In order for the Cowboys' rushing attack to succeed, the offensive line will need to make routes possible through the Tigers' defensive line. Offensive lineman Elijah Melendez will be crucial in that effort.

Melendez will be returning to McNeese State for his final year of eligibility, and the 6-foot-5, 301 pound lineman carries both the strength and experience in order to make offensive explosiveness possible for the Cowboys. Before playing with McNeese State, Melendez spent two seasons with Valdosta State, blocking for an offense that led the nation in least sacks allowed in 2021 as a true freshman.

Since then, Melendez has logged over 400 snaps with McNeese State despite being sidelined several times due to injury, which granted him another year of eligibility.

Javon Davis, S

Safety Javon Davis will assist the Cowboys in downfield coverage, attempting to limit LSU quarterback Sam Leavitt's efforts to get the pass game going.

Davis is the key player to a McNeese State secondary that has struggled to solidify itself. Although the Cowboys' system occasionally produces well-developed players, like Davis, the overall system struggles to effectively protect the endzone from passing threats.

Davis is the strongest player in that system, and any threat to Leavitt and Co.'s pass rhythm will come through him.

Alijah Alexander, DL

Defensive lineman Alijah Alexander will be assisting the Cowboys in the trenches against the Tigers' run threat as another key transfer player to make an immediate impact on the field.

Alexander previously played two seasons with Eastern Michigan, not seeing much action on the field despite being noted for his versatility in playing both defensive end and defensive tackle.

McNeese State's defensive line has run into issues in previous years, and will face some trouble against LSU's offense full of highly-sought transfers. A player like Alexander, with both the size and versatility to create some friction against LSU's offensive line, will play a pivotal role in attempting to limit the Tigers' productivity.

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