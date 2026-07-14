The One Thing LSU Has That Most SEC Contenders Don't in 2026

The LSU Tigers will be working toward being in the conversation as one of the handful of programs that are true contenders for a national championship.

To do that, the program made the choice to relieve former head coach Brian Kelly of his duties this past season, opening a job that is a destination position for any coach.

Being the head coach of the Tigers is one of the top jobs in the country. With the hiring of Lane Kiffin, the Tigers may now have an edge over the rest of the SEC as the college football season rapidly approaches.

New Leader

LSU head coach Brian Kelly and Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin shake hands after a college football game between Ole Miss and LSU at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss., on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025. Ole Miss defeated LSU 24-19. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In six seasons with the Ole Miss Rebels, Kiffin turned the program from a middle of the road SEC team to a national powerhouse.

The last three years in Oxford, Coach Kiffin won 10 or more games in each season. While his departure from the program was abrupt, Kiffin's team still made a College Football Playoff semifinal this past year.

Even before it was made aware that Kiffin would be interested in exploring other head coaching opportunities, it was clear that many programs had him at the top of their coaching search list.

Dec 1, 2025; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; LSU new head coach Lane Kiffin speaks at South Stadium Club at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kiffin was the most sought-after head coaching candidate in the coaching carousel. It's easy to see why that was.

The Rebels' offense became a well-oiled machine under Kiffin. Sure, it helped that he had talents like quarterback Trinidad Chambliss and running back Kewan Lacy. However, Chambliss was not a household name until he took the field for the Rebels.

In every stop during his coaching career, Kiffin has turned whatever he has had control of into one of the best in the country. What will set the Tigers apart from the rest of the SEC this season will be Kiffin's ability to get the best out of everyone on his offense.

Oct 25, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of the jersey of Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) against the Houston Cougars at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Tigers have a lot of new faces on the roster this season. A lot of those new names will be offensive weapons for Coach Kiffin.

The wide receiver room is basically all new talent, and the program will have the top transfer portal quarterback in Sam Leavitt.

There's no other coach in the country who could work with all new talent in his first season and turn that team into a national title threat like Kiffin. Kiffin has yet to win the big one, but it feels like being in Baton Rouge will be his best opportunity to complete that challenge.

Sign up to our free newsletterand follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.