5 Things That Will Decide LSU vs. Texas

For LSU, the challenge extends beyond simply competing with another ranked opponent. The Tigers must find ways to sustain offensive drives, limit explosive plays and capitalize on opportunities that have slipped away in previous games.

Texas presents a difficult matchup on both sides of the ball, with quarterback Arch Manning leading the offense and a talented defensive front capable of disrupting opposing quarterbacks.

Here are five factors that could determine whether LSU walks away with a victory.

1. Protecting Sam Leavitt

Tigers Quarterback Sam Leavitt 10, The LSU Tigers take on Alabama. November 7, 2026; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; at Tiger Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

LSU's offensive line will face one of its toughest challenges of the season against a Texas defensive front featuring edge rusher Colin Simmons.

Simmons has established himself as one of the SEC's most dangerous pass rushers, capable of disrupting an offense without additional blitzing pressure.

For LSU quarterback Sam Leavitt, having enough time to work through his progressions will be essential. Consistent pressure could force hurried decisions and prevent the Tigers from developing their passing attack.

LSU must also avoid obvious passing situations that allow Texas to attack aggressively off the edge.

2. Keeping Arch Manning Under Pressure

Nov 7, 2026; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) looks to pass during the first half against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Texas quarterback Arch Manning has the ability to challenge defenses with his arm while extending plays outside the pocket.

LSU's defensive front must generate pressure without sacrificing its responsibilities against the run or allowing Manning to escape.

The Tigers have demonstrated an ability to disrupt opposing backfields throughout the season, but pressure alone will not guarantee success.

Maintaining disciplined rush lanes and forcing Manning into difficult throws will be critical.

LSU's secondary must also hold up when plays extend beyond their initial design. Giving Manning additional time to locate receivers could quickly turn a successful defensive snap into a significant gain.

3. Finishing Drives in the Red Zone

LSU Tigers wide receiver Jackson Harris (4) fails to control a pass before going out of bounds as Auburn Tigers take on LSU Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026. LSU Tigers defeated Auburn Tigers 38-17. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Moving the football has not always translated into points for LSU.

The Tigers must improve their execution inside the opponent's 20-yard line, where shortened passing windows and tighter defensive coverage can make scoring increasingly difficult.

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Against Texas, settling for field goals could prove costly.

LSU needs to establish a reliable combination of rushing concepts and quick passing opportunities that can create space near the goal line.

Penalties and negative plays will also be particularly damaging in this area of the field.

For an offense facing a talented Texas defense, maximizing every scoring opportunity could make the difference between staying competitive and falling behind.

4. Establishing a Consistent Running Game

Nov 7, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers running back Dilin Jones (13) runs the ball during the second quarter as Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Red Morgan (6) defends at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

LSU's rushing attack could play an important role in preventing Texas from controlling the line of scrimmage.

Running back Dilin Jones and the Tigers' offensive line must find ways to produce positive yardage on early downs, limiting the number of situations where Leavitt is forced to throw under pressure.

An effective ground game would also create opportunities for play-action passes and prevent Texas from committing additional defenders to coverage.

The Tigers do not necessarily need explosive rushing plays on every possession. Consistent gains that keep the offense ahead of schedule could be equally valuable.

If LSU becomes one-dimensional, Texas will have more opportunities to unleash its pass rush.

5. Winning the Turnover Battle

Oct 3, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers safety Tamarcus Cooley (0) intercepts a pass from McNeese Cowboys quarterback Jake Strong (not pictured) during the first half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Possession could ultimately determine Saturday's outcome.

Against an opponent with Texas' offensive capabilities, LSU cannot afford interceptions, costly fumbles or unnecessary opportunities for the Longhorns to operate with favorable field position.

Leavitt must make smart decisions when plays break down, particularly against a defense capable of generating pressure.

Defensively, LSU has an opportunity to create problems for Manning by forcing hurried throws and capitalizing on mistakes.

A single takeaway could shift momentum inside Tiger Stadium, particularly if the Tigers can turn the additional possession into points.

For LSU, Saturday represents another opportunity to prove it can finish against elite competition. With Texas entering Death Valley riding a four-game winning streak, the Tigers will need a complete performance to pull off the upset.

The difference could come down to which team executes when the game matters most.

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