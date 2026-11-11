Three Matchups That Will Decide LSU’s Week 11 Game vs. Texas

The LSU Tigers' third loss of the season to No. 5 Alabama significantly impacted their chances of making the College Football Playoff.

In the first rankings that released on Nov. 3, the Tigers were placed just two spots out of the playoffs as the No. 14 team in the rankings. In the rankings that were released on Tuesday, LSU dropped to No. 22.

With only a little over three weeks left before the final playoff bracket is set, the Tigers' final three games carry significant weight for their post season hopes.

LSU's battle to the playoffs begins with their matchup against Texas. If the Tigers hope to come out on top on Saturday, they must win these three battles on the field.

Sam Leavitt vs. himself

Tigers Quarterback Sam Leavitt 10, The LSU Tigers take on Alabama. November 7, 2026; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; at Tiger Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Sam Leavitt has had flashes of potential this season. He logged a career-high 388 passing yards against Auburn, going 32-for-45 for the Tigers in their 38-17 victory. Leavitt had similar numbers against Alabama, logging 380 passing yards in 35-of-47 attempts.

Despite the promising numbers against Alabama, Leavitt was unable to complete in the red zone. The Tigers only made it into the red zone four times and only scored a touchdown once.

He was also hesitant in the pocket against the Crimson Tide. Leavitt was sacked four times and threw an interception, which was his ninth of the season.

If the Tigers hope to stay in the game against Texas, they need Leavitt to get out of his head and onto the field.

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Princewill Umanmielen vs. The Texas Offensive Line

Sep 19, 2026; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Louisiana State Tigers defensive end Princewill Umanmielen (1) looks on during the second quarter against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ole Miss transfer Princewill Umanmielen has made an impact for the Tigers on defense in his first season.

The senior defensive end has 35 total tackles and leads the Tigers with 8.5 sacks. Umanmielen's ability to get to the quarterback is advantageous for the Tigers against Texas' Arch Manning.

Manning has been sacked 27 times in 2026, which is tied for third-most in the FBS. Umanmielen needs to break through Texas' offensive line, which has already proven itself ineffective, and prevent Manning from breaking away.

Jackson Harris vs. Texas Secondary

Tigers Reciever Jackson Harris 4, The LSU Tigers take on Alabama. November 7, 2026; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; at Tiger Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Texas ranks No. 19 in the FBS in passing yards allowed, a mark that is led by senior defensive back Jelani McDonald.

McDonald has a team-high 67 total tackles for the Longhorns. He has shown the ability to break up passes from the pocket but is also able to track down receivers downfield.

Jackson Harris leads LSU's receiving game with 800 yards in 2026. The next closest receiver is behind by more than 300 yards. Harris will need to prove his ability to create space against an elite defender like McDonald, but also prove his ability to win in contested receptions. His yardage will prove crucial to an LSU victory over Texas.

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