$54 Million Coach Climbs To The Top Of LSU Football's Favorites To Be Next Head Coach
The LSU Tigers remain in headlines this week with the coaching search in Baton Rouge heating up following the firing of Brian Kelly in late October.
After parting ways with Kelly, the university pressed the reset button with athletics director Scott Woodward also being relieved of his duties amid a chaotic stretch for the program.
With Kelly and Woodward out of the picture, LSU has since appointed a new university president, elevated Verge Ausberry to full-time athletics director, and has quickly found the "alignment" it's been searching for.
Now, Ausberry has pieced together a coaching search committee with the group spearheading the push for the LSU Tigers' next decision-maker.
- Scott Ballard, Chairman of the Board
- John Carmouche, Chairman of Athletics
- Ben Bordelon, Ex-LSU football player and CEO of Bollinger Shipyards
- E.J. Kleeper, CEO of Our Lady of the Lake
- Wade Rousse, LSU President [announced on Nov. 4]
Ausberry is at the helm of the committee with the group identifying a top candidate this month: Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin.
Kiffin has emerged as the most popular name on the market with the program looking to make a splash this fall - which is precisely what Ausberry said LSU would look to do in searching for the next coach.
"We're going to hire the best football coach there is," Ausberry said this month. "That's our job. We are not going to let this program fail. LSU has to be in the playoffs every year in football. There's 12 teams that make it.
"It's going to expand here. We have to be one of those teams at LSU. No substitute."
Now, Kiffin has been identified as the No. 1 target with the Ole Miss Rebels and Florida Gators rounding out the three-team battle for his services in 2026 and beyond.
Kiffin has led his Ole Miss Rebels to a top-five ranking in the AP Top-25 Poll with the program on the cusp of reaching the College Football Playoff for the first time in school history, but he remains non-committal to the university.
Now, the sportsbooks are listing Kiffn as the betting favorite to become the next head coach of the LSU Tigers.
The Bovada Odds:
- Lane Kiffin: Even [+100]
- Joe Brady: +600
- Jon Sumrall: +900
- Nick Saban: +900
- Jeff Brohm: +1100
- Jon Gruden: +1100
- Alex Golesh: +1300
- Frank Wilson: +1600
The BetOnline Odds: [Nov. 18 Edition]
- Kenny Dillingham – 3/1
- Nick Saban – 4/1
- Jon Sumrall – 10/1
- Joe Brady – 13/2 (+650)
- Lane Kiffin – 7/1
- Dan Lanning – 7/1
- Marcus Freeman – 10/1
- Eli Drinkwitz – 25/1
- Clark Lea – 12/1
The Kalshi Odds: LSU Tigers Edition
- Lane Kiffin: 35 percent
- Joe Brady: 16 percent
- Eli Drinkwitz: 11 percent
Paul Finebaum's Pick:
“I think it’s Florida. He’s always been a Florida fan,” Finebaum said on Get Up. “He grew up idolizing Steve Spurrier. I think it comes down to Florida or LSU. It seems like he has already left Ole Miss. You just don’t leave them hanging like he has.
"If you’re going to stay there, all you have to do is say I’ve just agreed to a new contract. So I think he’s trying to decide between LSU and Florida, and Florida seems like a slightly better choice.”
More LSU News:
Elite LSU Football Commit Reaffirms Pledge Despite Ohio State, Ole Miss Pushing
Five Players LSU Football Must Keep After Brian Kelly's Firing, Including DJ Pickett
ESPN Insider Labels Lane Kiffin 'Top Target' for LSU Football, Florida Gators
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.