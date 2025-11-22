$54 Million Coach Climbs To The Top As Near Unanimous Favorite to Be Next LSU Coach
The LSU administration has circled Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin as the program's primary target with the Tigers gaining "confidence" in their chances to reel him away from Oxford, according to CBS Sports.
In what has emerged as a three-team battle between LSU, Ole Miss, and Florida, the Bayou Bengals are beginning to see a shift in momentum their way following a recent meeting between Kiffin and Ole Miss officials.
Ole Miss Athletics Director Keith Carter met with Kiffin on Friday where both parties decided he will coach the Egg Bowl vs. Mississippi State on Nov. 28 - then make an announcement on his plans for the future.
“Coach Kiffin and I have had many pointed and positive conversations regarding his future at Ole Miss, including meeting today with Chancellor Boyce,” Carter wrote in a statement. “While we discuss next steps, we know we cannot lose sight of what is most important – our sixth-ranked team that is poised to finish the regular season in historic fashion.
“Despite the outside noise, Coach Kiffin is focused on preparing our team for the Egg Bowl, and together, we want to ensure that our players and coaches can concentrate fully on next Friday’s game.
"This team is on the cusp of an unprecedented season, and it’s imperative they feel the support of the Ole Miss family in the week ahead. An announcement on Coach Kiffin’s future is expected the Saturday following the game.”
Following the meeting, it was revealed that LSU is finalizing a seven-year offer worth roughly $90 million with a pool of $25 million in "roster cash" in the deal, according to Yahoo Sports.
"While specific details of the contract remain fluid, sources told Yahoo Sports that school executives have discussed a seven-year, incentive-laden deal worth at least $90 million — figures that would make Kiffin, at the very least, tied for the highest-paid coach in the sport," Ross Dellenger wrote.
"The school is, as well, promising significant NIL-related roster investments exceeding $25 million — perhaps the most important determining factor for the coach."
Now, there is confidence brewing in Baton Rouge that the program can land Kiffin amid a chaotic stretch in the Bayou State.
"Numerous sources with knowledge of the situation have told CBS Sports in the last 24 hours that they believe the momentum has shifted in LSU's favor to land the talented head coach. To be clear, that does not mean it's a done deal," CBS Sports wrote.
"Throughout the week, Kiffin has seemingly gone back and forth by the day while trying to make a decision. For example, there were multiple days this week that sources felt like it was trending toward Kiffin taking the job at LSU only for it to then come across the next day like he was giving real thought to staying at Ole Miss."
The betting lines also reflect recent reports with Kalshi giving Kiffin a 72 percent chance to be named the next head coach of the LSU Tigers. Missouri's Eli Drinkwitz has the next best odds at 19 percent.
Kiffin's odds are skyrocketing to become the next shot-caller in Baton Rouge with multiple reports swirling that there is "momentum" in LSU's favor amid a three-team race for his services as Ole Miss and Florida pursue.
