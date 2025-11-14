$72 Million Coach, Coveted LSU Football Target's Comments Fuel Speculation on Future
The coaching carousel is red-hot this fall with job vacancies across America stealing headlines where the LSU Tigers joined the party in late October.
After relieving head coach Brian Kelly of his duties on Oct. 26 amid a 5-3 start to the 2025 season, the Bayou Bengals' job opening became one of the most coveted gigs in America with significant resources in Baton Rouge.
Since Oct. 26, the rumor mill has swirled with potential candidates being thrown in the hat left and right - notably Ole Miss heaad coach Lane Kiffin.
No. 7 Ole Miss (9-1, 5-1 SEC) is positioned well in the College Football Playoff conversation, but it's the future of Kiffin that has stolen headlines down the stretch of the 2025 season.
But Kiffin's recent comments have sparked speculation surrounding his future where he reiterated what the big picture looks like from his point of view.
“It’s like this movie, an amazing movie,” Kiffin told Yahoo Sports. “What you thought you wanted and what you always pictured may not be what you eventually want when we get older and we change. We think this is, ‘We want more action and the city and things to do!’ Well, maybe it just all came together here.”
“I grew up picturing I’d be at one of the elite blue bloods where you can sign top-five classes every year because of your in-state talent and facilities and tradition,” Kiffin added. “I wasn’t raised to think it was a program like Ole Miss, but I’ve also changed a lot over the years. I didn’t grow up thinking this was the final chapter of the story. Maybe it is.”
The quote that has social media buzzing on Friday: "I didn’t grow up thinking this was the final chapter of the story. Maybe it is.”
The Florida Gators and LSU Tigers are pushing to get Kiffin out of Oxford, but could the Magnolia State be his final stop? Could it at least be where he is for the foreseeable future?
It remains unknown as Kiffin navigates the 2025 season, but one thing is certain: SEC powerhouses are offering blank checks.
Fox Sports analyst Joel Klatt reported that LSU is prepared to offer a blank check to the shot-caller that is receiving interest from the Tigers, Florida Gators, and other programs.
“There’s an old coaching adage out there that the quickest way to be defeated is to be distracted,” Klatt said. “I think that the biggest threat to Ole Miss down the stretch is distraction. And that distraction in the form of their future head coach.
"I don’t know where Lane Kiffin is going to end up. I know that Ole Miss is basically telling him, ‘Hey, it’s a blank check. You tell us what you need to stay here, and we will do it.’ I have that on good authority.
“I also have, on pretty good authority, that LSU is prepared to do the same thing for Lane Kiffin. They’ll basically tell him, ‘The keys are yours.’ Florida is a job that I think Lane would prefer over the other two, from what I’ve been told, and they are not quite in the same boat as Ole Miss and LSU in terms of ‘here, the sky is yours and name your price.’ There are more strings.”
Now, as Kiffin navigates a chaotic stretch in his career, all eyes remain on the LSU Tigers' coaching search with multiple candidates receiving interest.
