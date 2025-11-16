$85 Million Coach, Potential LSU Football Candidate Emerges as Favorite for ACC Job
The LSU Tigers continue navigating a coaching search in Baton Rouge with the program remaining the talk of the town following the firing of Brian Kelly in late October.
With new leaders in place after hiring a new university president, elevating Verge Ausberry to full-time athletics director, and pressing the reset button on the athletics department as a whole, LSU has ramped up its efforts in the coaching search.
Ausberry is spearheading the search as the new athletics director at LSU alongside his committee:
- Scott Ballard: Chairman of the board
- John Carmouche: Chairman of athletics
- Ben Bordelon: Ex-LSU football player and CEO of Bollinger Shipyards
- E.J. Kleeper: CEO of Our Lady of the Lake
- Verge Ausberry: Athletic Director
LSU President Wade Rousse has also been added to the coaching search committee after being elected this month.
As the rumor mill swirls, it's no secret the LSU Tigers are pursuing Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin as the next decision-maker where he has emerged as a top target.
The LSU Tigers and Florida Gators are calling Kiffin with the pair of SEC schools looking to lure the Rebels' decision-maker out of the Magnolia State.
“Well, it’s going to be The Lane Kiffin Show from here on in until a decision is made,” said ESPN's Pete Thamel. “He’s a target at LSU. He’s a target at Florida. And, the competition between those two athletic departments for Lane Kiffin is going to be one of the things that hangs over the rest of this season.”
“The regular season in college football ends in late November. The playoff starts on December 19th. It is going to be a high-wire act. It is possible, but, if you are a playoff coach and you are going to take a job? It is going to be a high-wire act to do that, especially if you win games in the playoff and it extends."
But there are other candidates on the table with a viable option now labeled the top target for the Virginia Tech Hokies.
When the Penn State Nittany Lions parted ways with James Franklin this fall, the coveted shot-caller emerged as a potential candidate for multiple schools - namely the Arkansas Razorbacks and the Virginia Tech Hokies - but his name has swirled around other gigs as well.
Now, it's Virginia Tech that is ramping up its efforts for the ex-Penn State head coach.
Franklin has hovered as a betting favorite for the LSU Tigers, according to BetOnline, but appears to be trending elsewhere as the coaching carousel ramps up.
LSU Tigers Next Head Coach Odds [BetOnline]:
1. Nick Saban: +200
2. Lane Kiffin: +375
3. Joe Brady: +400
4. Clark Lea: +500
5. Dan Lanning: +700
6. James Franklin: +900
7. Jon Sumrall: +1000
8. Brent Key: +1400
9. Jimbo Fisher: +1800
10. Kenny Dillingham: +2000
