AP Poll Top-25 Chaos After LSU Football, Nebraska Cornhuskers and USC Trojans Lose
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers remain in headlines following the program's Week 8 loss to the Vanderbilt Commodores at FirstBank Stadium.
In a loss that sent shockwaves across the college football scene, Kelly and the Bayou Bengals have lost two out of their last three games with their College Football Playoff hopes diminishing.
As for Saturday's loss to the Commodores, it marked the first time the LSU program has lost to Vanderbilt since 1990.
LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier pieced together his strongest performance of the season after ending the day going 19-for-28 through the air with 225 yards and two passing touchdowns, but the inefficient run-game once again plagued the offense.
“People have always talked bad about us anyway, so it doesn’t really affect us,” Nussmeier said. “People will say what they’re going to say, and half the time they have no idea what they’re talking about. We try not to pay attention to that.
“We’ve been in this position before. The college football landscape has changed, so we know we’re not out of it. We just have to be better. We have to be perfect in our details and perfect the rest of the year. That’s the goal and the mindset.”
But the LSU loss became one of many on the Week 8 slate with near double-digit Top-25 programs falling on the weekend - including SEC foe Ole Miss.
- No. 2 Miami Hurricanes
- No. 5 Ole Miss
- No. 7 Texas Tech
- No. 10 LSU Tigers
- No. 11 Tennessee Volunteers
- No. 20 USC Trojans
- No. 22 Memphis Tigers
- No. 23 Utah Utes
- No. 25 Nebraska Cornhuskers
There's set to be significant shakeup in the AP Top-25 Poll once it's released on Sunday afternoon with multiple programs looking to remain within arms distance of the Top-10.
“It’s a competitive group. They’re going to play hard. We just have to play smarter and cleaner. You know I’m not worried about the guys not wanting to play at their very best. They’re going to play at their very best. They’re still in it,” Kelly said.
“You know, they got Texas A&M at home - then they get a week off - and then it’s a four-game race to the SEC championship. So yeah, it’s a disappointing loss.
"There’s no doubt it’s going to be, but they’ve got to bounce back right to reality and know that they’ve got to play mistake-free against their outstanding Aggie team.”
