LSU Football and Tennessee Volunteers Among SEC Schools Looking to Flip ACC Commit

Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna Prep four-star wide receiver Ah'Mari Stevens continues evaluating contenders in his recruitment despite committing to Mario Cristobal and the Miami Hurricanes last year.

Stevens checks in as a Top-25 rated wideout in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with schools from coast-to-coast looking to flip the current Miami pledge as his recruitment process intensifies.

The 5-foot-10, 165-pound Sunshine State native has earned scholarships from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Georgia Bulldogs, Florida State Seminoles, Ole Miss Rebels, and South Florida Bulls, among several others, across his prep career.

But it's Cristobal and Co. that hold the verbal commitment as other schools look to flip him away from the hometown program.

"I just been liking Miami since I was a little kid," Stevens told 247Sports. "I always used to watch the football games with Miami when I was little, wear all the equipment since I was little.

"When I been growing up, watching Miami even more build and grow better here, I just felt like that was something I wanted to be a part of."

"Coach Beard played a big role in my commitment," Stevens added. "He was offer No. 6 in my freshman year and he's been coming to watch me, tutor me. Really, I just been building a bond with him since ninth grade."

Courtesy of Ah'Mari Stevens on X.

Stevens has been committed to Miami since Jan. 13, 2025, but programs have worked behind the scenes here to remain in contention. That includes the LSU Tigers amid Lane Kiffin's push.

Now, the four-star wideout has released a Top-5 schools list - despite remaining pledged to the Hurricanes.

Stevens is down to the Miami Hurricanes, LSU Tigers, Tennessee Volunteers, Texas Longhorns, and Georgia Bulldogs, as his eyes other contenders in his recruitment with options on the table.

Kiffin and the LSU Tigers coaching staff continues battling for the top prospects in America with Stevens quickly emerging as a recruit to know.

Now, all eyes are on the four-star pass-catcher in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with a pivotal stretch in his recruitment inching closer this offseason.

