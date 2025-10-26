AP Poll Top-25 Chaos After LSU Football, Oklahoma Sooners, Missouri Tigers Lose
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers remain in headlines following the program's Week 9 loss to the Texas A&M Aggies on Saturday night in Baton Rouge.
In a loss that sent shockwaves across the college football scene, Kelly and Co. have now dropped three out of the program's last four games after starting the season with a 4-0 record.
With the loss on Saturday night, the LSU Tigers' College Football Playoff hopes have now diminished with the program rounding out the first eight games of the season with a 5-3 record.
“I have to evaluate everything from the top down, and make the decisions that let this team play at a higher level,” Kelly said on Saturday night. “I’ve got to come up with those solutions.
“I’ve been doing this 35 years. It’s my responsibility to get it turned around. If things aren’t going well, the head coach has to be agile, make changes, and figure out how to get the team playing better.”
Garrett Nussmeier and the LSU offense found a rhythm early in the first half with the program riding into halftime with an 18-14 lead - but it was short-lived.
With the Tigers gaining momentum, Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko quickly made the proper in-game adjustments to calm the Aggies and get the ship steered in the right direction.
Fast forward to the third quarter and Texas A&M strung together 21 unanswered points with Marcel Reed getting it done for the third-ranked Aggies.
Now, LSU has fallen to 5-3 on the season with the loss and will now fall out of the AP Top-25 Poll.
Along with No. 20 LSU dropping a Week 9 matchup, multiple ranked program's suffered losses on Saturday - including No. 13 Oklahoma and No. 15 Missouri.
Week 9 Results To Know:
No. 8 Ole Miss 34, No. 13 Oklahoma 26
No. 2 Indiana 56, UCLA 6
No. 7 Georgia Tech 41, Syracuse 16
Memphis 34, No. 18 South Florida 31
Iowa 41, Minnesota 3
No. 10 Vanderbilt 17, No. 15 Missouri 10
No. 4 Alabama 29, South Carolina 22
No. 22 Texas 45, Mississippi State 38 (OT)
No. 3 Texas A&M 49, No. 20 LSU 25
No. 9 Miami 42, Stanford 7
No. 25 Michigan 31, Michigan State 20
The AP Top-25 Poll Prediction:
No. 1: Ohio State Buckeyes
No. 2: Texas A&M Aggies
No. 3: Indiana Hoosiers
No. 4: Alabama Crimson Tide
No. 5: Georgia Bulldogs
No. 6: Ole Miss Rebels
No. 7: Vanderbilt Commodores
No. 8: Miami Hurricanes
No. 9: BYU Cougars
No. 10: Oregon Ducks
No. 11: Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
No. 12: Texas Tech Red Raiders
No. 13: Cincinnati Bearcats
No. 14: Notre Dame Fighting Irish
No. 15: Virginia Cavaliers
No. 16: Louisville Cardinals
No. 17: Houston Cougars
No. 18: Missouri Tigers
No. 19: Texas Longhorns
No. 20: Tennessee Volunteers
No. 21: Utah Utes
No. 22: Oklahoma Sooners
No. 23: Michigan Wolverines
No. 24: Washington Huskies
No. 25: Memphis Tigers
The LSU Tigers will head to Tuscaloosa in Week 11 following the program's open date as an unranked squad after suffering a third loss on the seasn.
