AP Poll Top-25 Chaos After LSU Football Win, Oregon Ducks and Oklahoma Sooners Losses
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers (5-1, 2-1 SEC) are back in business after taking down the South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday night in a 20-10 win at Tiger Stadium.
The Bayou Bengals narrowly escaped with a win over Shane Beamer's crew, but after handling business down the stretch, No. 11 LSU is back in the win column after earning a victory in Week 7.
"I was pleased with some things that we did that we have not been doing. We ran the ball with more effectiveness and got the ball to Trey’Dez Green," Kelly said. "I was pleased about that.”
“But, certainly, you can’t get down on the one-yard line three times and come up with three points. And I think we all know that. But what I loved was our compete. I loved the way our guys competed for four quarters; our fans stayed in there with us.
"Look, it is what it is. Find a way to win, and tonight we found a way to win, even though we had some mistakes out there that could, at some time, be catastrophic, and we’re going to have to eliminate them. But, the bottom line is, I’m glad the way the kids competed today.”
LSU earned a critical win on Saturday night to keep the program's College Football Playoff hopes alive, and in a week of college football that was nothing short of chaotic, will likely move up in the rankings on Sunday.
No. 3 Oregon suffered a crushing loss to the Indiana Hoosiers on Saturday after falling 30-20 at home as Curt Cignetti's crew continues emerging as a title contender in 2025.
"This is why we come to Indiana," Hoosiers linebacker Aiden Fisher said. "You want to play in top-ranked matchups, you want to win top-ranked matchups, and you want to play for somebody like Coach Cig who is so confident in himself that it just flows into his players.
"This program is at a really good spot right now with Coach Cig at the helm of it and just how much he believes in his players and how much we believe in him."
Indiana escaped with a win and No. 3 Oregon fell at home with the LSU Tigers in line to move up in the rankings, but the Ducks weren't the only Top-10 team to drop a Week 7 clash.
John Mateer and the No. 6 ranked Oklahoma Sooners suffered a loss to the Texas Longhorns in Saturday's Red River Rivalry behind a strong showing from Arch Manning.
Now, with Oregon and Oklahoma falling, a chaotic weekend of college football has set the stage for a new-look AP Top-25 Poll come Sunday with the Tigers looking to re-enter the Top-10.
More LSU News:
Five-Star LSU Football Target, No. 1 Tight End in America Visiting SEC Rival
LSU Football, Oregon Ducks, Ohio State's National Championship Odds See Shift
LSU Football Cornerback, Five-Star Freshman Receives Rave Review From Brian Kelly
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.