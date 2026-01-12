Arkansas Razorbacks Earn Commitment From Former Prized LSU Tigers Wide Receiver
In this story:
LSU Tigers wide receiver Jelani Watkins has announced a commitment to the Arkansas Razorbacks after spending two seasons in Baton Rouge, he revealed via social media on Monday.
Watkins, a redshirt-freshman with the Tigers in 2025, played in five games across two years with the program where he compiled two receptions for 21 yards.
The Texas native, and four-star prospect out of the 2024 Recruiting Cycle, is a dual-sport athlete where he's also shined as a track star for the LSU Tigers during his time in Baton Rouge.
Now, after two years with the Bayou Bengals, Watkins will remain in the Southeastern Conference after making things official with the Arkansas Razorbacks on Monday in a win for new head coach Ryan Silverfield.
For the LSU Tigers, the program has retooled the roster from top to bottom with Lane Kiffin now in Baton Rouge as the shot-caller - landing over 20 transfers via the portal to this point.
The Transfer Portal Tracker:
Quarterback (2):
Sam Leavitt - 6'2, 205 pounds - Arizona State Sun Devils
Landen Clark - 6-foot, 186 pounds - Elon Phoenix
Running Back (2):
Raycine Guillory - 5'9, 190 pounds - Utah Utes
Rod Gainey Jr. - 6'0, 175 pounds - Charlotte 49ers
Wide Receiver (9):
Jackson Harris - 6'3, 205 pounds - Hawaii Rainbow Warriors
Tre Brown - 6'2, 180 pounds - Old Dominion Monarchs
Jayce Brown - 6'0, 179 pounds - Kansas State Wildcats
Eugene 'Tre' Wilson - 5'10, 194 pounds - Florida Gators
Tyree Holloway - 6'0, 180 pounds - West Florida Argonauts
Malik Elzy - 6'2, 225 pounds - Illinois Fighting Illini
Josh Jackson - 6'2, 185 pounds - McNeese State Cowboys
Winston Watkins - 6'2, 185 pounds - Ole Miss Rebels
Roman Mothershed - 6'4, 208 pounds - Troy Trojans
Tight End (1):
Malachi Thomas - 6'4, 240 pounds - Pitt Panthers
Offensive Line (4):
Ja'Quan Sprinkle - 6'4, 325 pounds - North Carolina Central Eagles
William Satterwhite - 6'3, 305 pounds - Tennessee Volunteers
JaKolby Jones - 6'4, 285 pounds - Copiah-Lincoln Community College
Darrin Strey - 6'7, 322 pounds - Kentucky Wildcats
EDGE (3)
Jordan Ross - 6'5, 245 pounds - Tennessee Volunteers
Jaylen Brown - 6'5, 265 pounds - South Carolina Gamecocks
Achilles Woods - 6.3, 289 pounds
Defensive Line (2)
Malik Blocton - 6'3, 291 pounds - Auburn Tigers
Stephiylan Green - 6'4, 290 pounds - Clemson Tigers
Safety (1):
Ty Benefield - 6'2, 205 pounds - Boise State Broncos
Special Teams (3):
P Hayden Craig - 6'1, 208 pounds - Florida Gators
LS Mack Mulhern - 6'0, 225 pounds - Florida Gators
K Scott Starzyk - 5'9, 172 pounds - Arkansas Razorbacks
