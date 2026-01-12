Arkansas Razorbacks Earn Commitment From Former Prized LSU Tigers Wide Receiver

LSU Tigers wide receiver Jelani Watkins has announced a commitment to the Arkansas Razorbacks after spending two seasons in Baton Rouge, he revealed via social media on Monday.

Watkins, a redshirt-freshman with the Tigers in 2025, played in five games across two years with the program where he compiled two receptions for 21 yards.

The Texas native, and four-star prospect out of the 2024 Recruiting Cycle, is a dual-sport athlete where he's also shined as a track star for the LSU Tigers during his time in Baton Rouge.

Now, after two years with the Bayou Bengals, Watkins will remain in the Southeastern Conference after making things official with the Arkansas Razorbacks on Monday in a win for new head coach Ryan Silverfield.

For the LSU Tigers, the program has retooled the roster from top to bottom with Lane Kiffin now in Baton Rouge as the shot-caller - landing over 20 transfers via the portal to this point.

Arkansas has landed a commitment from LSU wide receiver transfer Jelani Watkins for both football and track, his agency @AgencyOneSports tells @CBSSports.



Watkins, who is repped by @Agentbutler1, was a Class of 2024 top-120 overall recruit. pic.twitter.com/bM8TqglYii — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) January 12, 2026

The Transfer Portal Tracker:

Quarterback (2):

Sam Leavitt - 6'2, 205 pounds - Arizona State Sun Devils

Landen Clark - 6-foot, 186 pounds - Elon Phoenix

Running Back (2):

Raycine Guillory - 5'9, 190 pounds - Utah Utes

Rod Gainey Jr. - 6'0, 175 pounds - Charlotte 49ers

Wide Receiver (9):

Jackson Harris - 6'3, 205 pounds - Hawaii Rainbow Warriors

Tre Brown - 6'2, 180 pounds - Old Dominion Monarchs

Jayce Brown - 6'0, 179 pounds - Kansas State Wildcats

Eugene 'Tre' Wilson - 5'10, 194 pounds - Florida Gators

Tyree Holloway - 6'0, 180 pounds - West Florida Argonauts

Malik Elzy - 6'2, 225 pounds - Illinois Fighting Illini

Josh Jackson - 6'2, 185 pounds - McNeese State Cowboys

Winston Watkins - 6'2, 185 pounds - Ole Miss Rebels

Roman Mothershed - 6'4, 208 pounds - Troy Trojans

Tight End (1):

Malachi Thomas - 6'4, 240 pounds - Pitt Panthers

Offensive Line (4):

Ja'Quan Sprinkle - 6'4, 325 pounds - North Carolina Central Eagles

William Satterwhite - 6'3, 305 pounds - Tennessee Volunteers

JaKolby Jones - 6'4, 285 pounds - Copiah-Lincoln Community College

Darrin Strey - 6'7, 322 pounds - Kentucky Wildcats

EDGE (3)

Jordan Ross - 6'5, 245 pounds - Tennessee Volunteers

Jaylen Brown - 6'5, 265 pounds - South Carolina Gamecocks

Achilles Woods - 6.3, 289 pounds

Defensive Line (2)

Malik Blocton - 6'3, 291 pounds - Auburn Tigers

Stephiylan Green - 6'4, 290 pounds - Clemson Tigers

Safety (1):

Ty Benefield - 6'2, 205 pounds - Boise State Broncos

Special Teams (3):

P Hayden Craig - 6'1, 208 pounds - Florida Gators

LS Mack Mulhern - 6'0, 225 pounds - Florida Gators

K Scott Starzyk - 5'9, 172 pounds - Arkansas Razorbacks

