Best Available Options For Ed Orgeron as Former LSU Football Coach Confirms Return
Ed Orgeron is itching to get back on the sidelines after a multi-year hiatus following his final season with the LSU Tigers in 2021.
The National Championship winning head coach has enjoyed his time away from football - along with a $17 million buyout - but is ready to return to get back around the game.
The Louisiana native has been a shot-caller for the LSU Tigers and Ole Miss Rebels, along with interim duties with the USC Trojans, where the desire to be back in the saddle is real.
“I felt like we were kings of the country,” Orgeron said in August on Pardon My Take of his time at LSU. “Everybody loved us and a lot of people were supporting us.
"The next day, I saw you guys (Pardon My Take crew) and I was the one that went to bed a little bit early. We had a press conference and you know we’re going home. I was raised out in the Bayou, where people caught shrimp for a living. Great people.”
The iconic head coach has spent time with the LSU Tigers, USC Trojans, Ole Miss Rebels and more across his illustrious coaching career where he recently opened up about his time in Oxford.
“After things didn’t work out, I changed some things and some approaches that I had to see if they’d work,” Orgeron said in 2019. “I finally got the coaching staff that I really believed in and obviously I have great talent [on the roster]. But I’m very appreciative of my time in Oxford.”
Orgeron learned from his stints in Oxford and Los Angeles (Calif.) where he then led the LSU Tigers to a National Championship in 2019 headlined by one of the most talented rosters in college football history.
Now, a return is on his mind after time away from the game.
“All depends what the best thing available is,” Orgeron said in an interview with WAFB News. “But I’m ready to coach again. I left a little bit of meat on the bone. I’m ready to go.”
Which options are the best available? There are three that come to mind after multiple coaches parted ways with their programs across the last few weeks.
CBS Sports believes the Arkansas Razorbacks are an intriguing option that is open for the former SEC head coach.
"The SEC connections are obvious. Not only did Orgeron coach at LSU, but he also led the Ole Miss Rebels from 2005-07. While that tenure was largely forgettable, Arkansas would be hard-pressed to find a coach that touts as much tailor-made SEC experience as Orgeron.
"Orgeron was also an assistant strength coach for the Razorbacks from 1986-87, giving him some direct (if distant) ties to the program. Orgeron fits the SEC like a glove, Arkansas could pay him more than most programs in the nation and he would have the resources he needs -- especially since athletic director Hunter Yuracheck is now prioritizing investment -- to build a respectable team."
Other options include the Oklahoma State Cowboys and UCLA Bruins with current head coaching vacancies.
Now, all eyes will be on Orgeron and if a program will give him a chance to return to the sidelines with the opportunity to get back to coaching on his mind.
