LSU Country

Best Available Options For Ed Orgeron as Former LSU Football Coach Confirms Return

The LSU Tigers' former decision-maker is eyeing a return to the sidelines, multiple options available.

Zack Nagy

Oct 23, 2021; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; LSU Tigers head coach Ed Orgeron walks off the field after the game against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Justin Ford-Imagn Images
Oct 23, 2021; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; LSU Tigers head coach Ed Orgeron walks off the field after the game against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Justin Ford-Imagn Images / Justin Ford-Imagn Images
In this story:

Ed Orgeron is itching to get back on the sidelines after a multi-year hiatus following his final season with the LSU Tigers in 2021.

The National Championship winning head coach has enjoyed his time away from football - along with a $17 million buyout - but is ready to return to get back around the game.

The Louisiana native has been a shot-caller for the LSU Tigers and Ole Miss Rebels, along with interim duties with the USC Trojans, where the desire to be back in the saddle is real.

“I felt like we were kings of the country,” Orgeron said in August on Pardon My Take of his time at LSU. “Everybody loved us and a lot of people were supporting us.

"The next day, I saw you guys (Pardon My Take crew) and I was the one that went to bed a little bit early. We had a press conference and you know we’re going home. I was raised out in the Bayou, where people caught shrimp for a living. Great people.”

LSU Tigers Football.
Nov 27, 2021; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers head coach Ed Orgeron looks on during the second half against the Texas A&M Aggies at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

The iconic head coach has spent time with the LSU Tigers, USC Trojans, Ole Miss Rebels and more across his illustrious coaching career where he recently opened up about his time in Oxford.

“After things didn’t work out, I changed some things and some approaches that I had to see if they’d work,” Orgeron said in 2019. “I finally got the coaching staff that I really believed in and obviously I have great talent [on the roster]. But I’m very appreciative of my time in Oxford.”

Orgeron learned from his stints in Oxford and Los Angeles (Calif.) where he then led the LSU Tigers to a National Championship in 2019 headlined by one of the most talented rosters in college football history.

Now, a return is on his mind after time away from the game.

“All depends what the best thing available is,” Orgeron said in an interview with WAFB News. “But I’m ready to coach again. I left a little bit of meat on the bone. I’m ready to go.”

Which options are the best available? There are three that come to mind after multiple coaches parted ways with their programs across the last few weeks.

CBS Sports believes the Arkansas Razorbacks are an intriguing option that is open for the former SEC head coach.

"The SEC connections are obvious. Not only did Orgeron coach at LSU, but he also led the Ole Miss Rebels from 2005-07. While that tenure was largely forgettable, Arkansas would be hard-pressed to find a coach that touts as much tailor-made SEC experience as Orgeron.

"Orgeron was also an assistant strength coach for the Razorbacks from 1986-87, giving him some direct (if distant) ties to the program. Orgeron fits the SEC like a glove, Arkansas could pay him more than most programs in the nation and he would have the resources he needs -- especially since athletic director Hunter Yuracheck is now prioritizing investment -- to build a respectable team."

LSU Tigers Football.
Nov 20, 2021; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers head coach Ed Orgeron looks on against Louisiana Monroe Warhawks during the first half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Other options include the Oklahoma State Cowboys and UCLA Bruins with current head coaching vacancies.

Now, all eyes will be on Orgeron and if a program will give him a chance to return to the sidelines with the opportunity to get back to coaching on his mind.

More LSU News:

Five-Star LSU Football Target, No. 1 Tight End in America Visiting SEC Rival

LSU Football Eyeing Flip Targets Committed to Ohio State, Arkansas and Texas A&M

LSU Football Cornerback, Five-Star Freshman Receives Rave Review From Brian Kelly

Join the Community:

Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.

Published
Zack Nagy
ZACK NAGY

Zack Nagy is the Managing Editor and Publisher of LSU Country, a Sports Illustrated Publication. Nagy has covered Tiger Football, Basketball, Baseball and Recruiting, looking to keep readers updated on anything and everything involving LSU athletics. 

Home/Football