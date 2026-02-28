LSU Football Dishes Out Offer to Prized Ole Miss Rebels Target, Nation's No. 3 EDGE

Louisville (Miss.) four-star defensive lineman Mitchell Turner continues navigating a pivotal offseason in his recruitment with Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers battling for the fast-rising defender,

Turner checks in as the No. 3 rated defensive lineman in the 2027 Recruiting Class with his recruiting ranking skyrocketing as of late as he enjoys a meteoric rise ahead of his senior campaign in the Magnolia State this fall.

The 6-foot-3, 275-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, Texas Longhorns, Arkansas Razorbacks, Florida Gators, Texas A&M Aggies, and Missouri Tigers, among several others, as SEC schools enter the race.

Now, add Kiffin and the LSU Tigers to the race for Turner with the Bayou Bengals making their presence felt for the dynamic pass rusher.

"Turner is part of a loaded defensive line group in Mississippi this year, with three players ranking among Rivals’ top 10 nationally at the position," Director of Scouting and Rankings Charles Power wrote.

"Turner had some of the best film we saw along the defensive line. Turner is hyper-productive; he had over 40 tackles for loss as a junior. He probably won’t wow you in terms of his physical dimensions, but he has an outstanding first step, great instinct and really plays with phenomenal pad level and leverage.”

Now, after blossoming into a national prospect in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle, Turner has contenders emerging in his process with the Ole Miss Rebels among the standouts.

The Ole Miss Rebels have emerged as legit contenders with the program locking in an official visit with the Mississippi native where he will make his way over to Oxford during the weekend of June 5-7 for a multi-day stay.

Turner has a myriad of potential suitors with the LSU Tigers now entering the race with a scholarship on the table amid a pivotal offseason.

Now, Kiffin and Co. will look to make their presence felt for the coveter Magnolia State defender with an offer now on the table as his meteoric rise continues this offseason ahead of his senior campaign.

