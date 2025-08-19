Brian Kelly Provides Status Update on an Injured LSU Football Quarterback
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers wrapped up Day 16 of Fall Camp on Monday with rotations emerging on both sides of the ball.
With Garrett Nussmeier leading the first-team, there was a notable member of the Tigers' offense that was absent along the second-team once the backup unit rolled out.
The full first-team offense: QB Garrett Nussmeier, RB Caden Durham, WR Zavion Thomas, WR Chris Hilton, TE Trey’Dez Green, TE Bauer Sharp, LT Tyree Adams, LG Paul Mubenga, C Braelin Moore, RG Josh Thompson, RT Carius Curne.
The full second-team offense: QB Colin Hurley, RB Harlem Berry, WR Nic Anderson, WR Barion Brown, WR Kyle Parker, TE Donovan Green, LT Ory Williams, LG Bo Bordelon, C DJ Chester, RG Coen Echols, RT Weston Davis
The significant absentee was Mississippi State transfer quarterback Michael Van Buren. The first-year Tiger was seen with his fingers taped up and in splint while Hurley took QB2 reps during Monday's practice.
Van Buren looked the part during Fall Camp on Friday, but fast forward to the program's scrimmage in Tiger Stadium on Saturday, and he was banged up.
He was seen going through the motions and taking mental reps on Monday, but did not throw the football during hurry-up drills while Hurley took the reps on Monday.
The injury does not seem significant while Van Buren navigated practice, but it will certainly be a piece to monitor ahead of Clemson Week beginning next Monday.
On Tuesday, LSU head coach Brian Kelly provided an update:
“He got index finger jammed on his right hand. He will be throwing tomorrow. He had an X-Ray and MRI and there’s no damage. He was just sore, so we shut him down a little bit, but he’ll be back. He did light throwing in the afternoon today and he’ll be back up tomorrow," Kelly said.
LSU will be looking to utilize Van Buren as QB2 within the Tigers' system heading into the 2025 season with redshirt-freshman Colin Hurley navigating the QB3 spot.
The Bayou Bengals will return to the practice field on Wednesday for Day 18 of Fall Camp with the final touches being put on the rotations.
