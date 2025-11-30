Instant Takeaways: LSU Football Unable to Spoil Oklahoma's CFP Chances in 17-13 Loss
The LSU Tigers (7-5, 3-5 SEC) battled until the clock hit zero in Norman with the Oklahoma Sooners' late-game score lifting Brent Venables and Co. to a College Football Playoff berth.
In a game where the LSU Tigers had the chance to play spoiler, John Mateer and the Sooners overcame multiple turnovers in order to get over the hump in the fourth quarter.
Interim coach Frank Wilson and the Rebels fall to 7-5 on the year with the 2025 regular season now in the rearview mirror following a chaotic stretch in Baton Rouge.
The Instant Takeaways: Week 14 Edition
No. 1: Abysmal Showing on Offense for LSU
On a night where the LSU Tigers were unable to get any production through the air, quarterback Michael Van Buren ended the day 14-for-25 with 96 yards passing after a challenging day at the office.
Van Buren connected with 10 different pass-catchers on the day, but it wasn't enough in Norman with the offense struggling against one of the best defenses in America.
LSU running backs Harlem Berry and Caden Durham combined for 65 yards on the ground with the Tigers logging an abysmal 2.9 yards per carry against the Sooners at Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.
LSU ended the night with 198 yards of total offense while going 2-for-14 on third down and only nine first downs in Week 14.
No. 2: Give the LSU Defense Flowers
Defensive coordinator Blake Baker's unit stole the show in Norman after reeling in three interceptions with DJ Pickett, AJ Haulcy, and Harold Perkins all hauling in one of their own.
After winning the turnover battle after forcing three interceptions from John Mateer, the LSU defense shined against an Oklahoma offense that ultimately bent, but didn't break.
The LSU defense was nearly flawless, but a busted coverage in the fourth quarter saw Mateer connect with Isaiah Sategna for a 50-plus yard touchdown to give the Sooners the lead with the Sooners not looking back to capture a 17-13 win.
Oklahoma totaled 393 yards of total offense with 318 coming through the air on 13.8 yards per play to lead the Sooners to a win - further cementing Oklahoma's College Football Playoff chances.
No. 3: Tigers Fought Until the Buzzer
LSU entered Saturday with zero expectations with the program's postseason goals out the window after falling to 7-4 prior to Week 13 with multiple significant losses across the 2025 season.
Despite the outside noise and underachieving season in Baton Rouge, the LSU defense kept composure and showed up time and time against in Week 14 - spearheaded by the upperclassmen on the roster.
Harold Perkins, Mansoor Delane, and West Weeks pieced together strong performances in Norman to keep things tight, but ultimately unable to get over the hump to spoil Oklahoma's College Football Playoff chances.
Now, with the 2025 regular season now in the rearview mirror - falling to 7-5 on the year - the Tigers will await their bowl game with one more game left on the docket.
More LSU News:
Lane Kiffin's Betting Odds for LSU Football, Florida Gators Receives Major Update
ESPN FPI Reveals Prediction for LSU Football vs. Oklahoma Sooners in Week 14 Matchup
No. 1 Wide Receiver in Louisiana, LSU Football Commit Remains Locked in With Tigers
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.