Brian Kelly Reveals LSU Football Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier is Dealing With Injury
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers are off to a 3-0 start to the 2025 season behind three consecutive strong performances from the program's defense.
The Bayou Bengals have seen defensive coordinator Blake Baker's unit shine this fall with LSU stealing headlines with a new-look group.
But the one piece that the LSU Tigers are looking to unlock is a complete performance from the offense with the group "struggling" across the first three weeks.
"I think just clicking on all cylinders, I think is our biggest goal. Which is just lining up correctly, running the right stuff, me being better with my feet and my eyes," LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier said. "Just all of us being on the same page and being who we can be.
"I don't think that we have shown what we can be yet, and so I think that's frustrating, but also encouraging. It's only week three. Doing our best to find that whatever we gotta do to get there, and once we get there, try and find a way to keep a rhythm."
"Once we start rolling and showing our true potential, and start hitting on our deep balls, start connecting in the intermediate game, and get things right, I think you'll start to see a lot more people get opportunities to make a lot more plays."
On offense, Nussmeier is 69-for-106 on passing attempts with 689 yards to go with three touchdowns and two interceptions.
It's been a challenging start to the season, but there could be a reason for that.
LSU head coach Brian Kelly revealed Nussmeier is dealing with a torso injury where he has been limited in practice.
"He's been slowed a little bit with a torso injury - and he's fighting through it - he's getting better," Kelly said on Monday. "He's not going to be able to shut it down until the bye week.
"I'm not saying that that has had any of his troubles. I think he is a symptom of us not ripping it on fourth down. We're taking some plays away from him. He's done a really good job... We've got to let him get the ball out to his playmakers and keep him healthy."
Kelly added that Nussmeier has been limited in practice - which could be a reason why the Tigers haven't pushed the ball down the field with the program's vertical threats.
"We've limited him a little bit during the week because of the tightness he's had in his torso... He's overcoming that. We had to be careful with him during the first few weeks. I think the bye week after Ole Miss we should be in a good place."
LSU will return to action on Saturday night at Tiger Stadium for an in-state showdown against the Southeastern Louisiana Lions. Kickoff is set for 6:45 p.m. CT.
More LSU News:
LSU Football Pushing to Flip Top-10 Quarterback in America Committed to SEC Rival
No. 1 Quarterback in America Set to Visit LSU Football, Alabama, Georgia and Florida
LSU Football Battling to Flip a Five-Star Oregon Ducks Commit, Set to Visit Tigers
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.