Brian Kelly Reveals LSU Football Transfer Offensive Lineman Locked in as Starter
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers continue navigating Fall Camp in Baton Rouge with Week 2 underway for the program.
After a beneficial first four practices to open training camp in the Bayou State, LSU will look to up the intensity heading into the second week.
For the Tigers, the next stretch of Fall Camp will be about establishing an ideal offensive line rotation as players emerge.
Following the first five days of practice, Kelly believes Virginia Tech transfer Braelin Moore has "established" himself as the Tigers' go-to guy at center.
LSU has operated with a first-team offensive line consisting of LT Tyree Adams, LT DJ Chester, C Braelin Moore, RG Josh Thompson and RT Weston Davis across the first five practices.
Carius Curne, Coen Echols and Paul Mubenga have joined in the rotation as well with Kelly and Co. looking to find the ideal unit in the trenches ahead of Week 1.
LSU is looking at four players competing for key reps at guard, Kelly stated on Monday.
"Yeah, there's four guys. Paul (Mubenga), DJ (Chester), Coen Echols, and (Josh) Thompson. So those four guys are 1A, 1B right now," Kelly said.
"They're just rolling in and out. We've kind of established Braelin Moore as the center. And so those four guys are working, and DJ would be our No. 2 center. So it's a four-man rotation right now with those guys."
LSU returned to the practice fields on Tuesday for Day 6 of Fall Camp with all eyes on the position battle in the trenches for the Bayou Bengals.
