Brian Kelly's Breakdown: LSU Football Locks in Three Offensive Line Starters in Camp
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers have seen competition ramp up along the offensive line across Fall Camp with position battles brewing.
LSU has utilized different combinations throughout camp while tossing in five-star true freshman Carius Curne in order to get his feet wet.
Kelly believes his offensive line can be successful in 2025 after giving the unit the nod last Friday,
“I’ve coached for a long time and had a log of guys in the NFL and a lot of first round draft picks. I think I’ve got a pretty good eye for what an offensive line looks like,” Kelly said on Friday.
“This group is going to be really good. We don’t have a Will Campbell, but we have five guys that play well together. Our center position with Braelin Moore sets up the rest of the group for success.”
But there remains uncertainty surrounding which five Tigers Kelly and Co. will roll out as the starters come Week 1 at Clemson.
The consistent first-team offensive line in camp has consisted of LT Tyree Adams, LG DJ Chester, C Braelin Moore, RG Josh Thompson, RT Weston Davis, but there has been shakeup heading into Week 4.
On Tuesday, Kelly revealed that Tyree Adams will start at left tackle, Braelin Moore at center and Josh Thompson at right guard.
As for the left guard and right tackle spots, LSU has seen the position battle ramp up down the stretch of Fall Camp.
“Tyree Adams is going to be our starting left tackle,” Kelly said. “There’s a battle between Paul Mubenga and Coen Echols for one of the guard positions. Josh Thompson has nailed down one of the guard positions. Braelin Moore has nailed down the center position.
"Then there’s still a battle for that right tackle position. We moved Carius Curne over there to compete with Weston Davis to see who is our best. Maybe it’s a combination or maybe it’s one or the other.
"There wasn’t enough competition there. We feel like Ory Williams is coming along but he wasn’t there yet, so we wanted to create more competition at that right tackle position.”.
Mubenga, Echols and DJ Chester are all battling for significant reps with Kelly highlighting Chester as a player that has been working across multiple spots.
“In some ways, it’s a disservice to him because we’ve had him playing center, guard, right tackle,” Kelly said. “He’s competing for a starting position as well, but we can’t put them all out there. Somebody is going to have to be at a rotational position, whether that is Paul, Coen, DJ, Weston, or Carius.
"All of them are eventually going to play, but I don’t think you’re going to see five guys trot out there every single play. You’re definitely going to see other guys work in there as well.”
