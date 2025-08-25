Brian Kelly's Breakdown: LSU Football's Offensive Line Plan vs. Clemson Tigers
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers wrapped up Fall Camp on Saturday night in Death Valley after a four-week stretch of preseason practices.
After assembling the No. 1 Transfer Portal Class in America alongside a Top-10 2025 Signing Class this offseason, it'a a new-look roster in Baton Rouge with the group gelling in camp.
LSU saw rotations emerge on both sides of the ball with a depth chart taking shape, but one unit remains in question heading into Week 1 at Clemson - the offensive line.
Kelly and Co. have tinkered the lineup on numerous occasions in Fall Camp with the Tigers potentially finding the ideal first-team on the last few days of preseason practice:
- LT Tyree Adams
- LG Paul Mubenga
- C Braelin Moore
- RG Josh Thompson
- RT Weston Davis
But Kelly and the coaching staff believe there is still work to be done when it comes to the offensive line with the program preparing to roll out six, seven, or eight offensive linemen on Saturday at Clemson.
Five-star true freshman Carius Curne is battling for duties at tackle while Coen Echols and DJ Chester are fighting for reps at the left guard spot.
What's the plan in the trenches come Week 1? Kelly explained.
Brian Kelly's Plan: Assessing the Offensive Line
Finding Ideal Rotations Up Front
“You don’t need a static 22,” Kelly said on Monday. “There will be some positions where we have some rotation and I think it will be good for us. We look at different battles, like we’re going to play a number of defensive ends and defensive tackles because we’re going to be better because of it.
"The same will be true on the offensive line. You’re going to see more than just five guys out there, you’re going to see at least six or seven, could be even as many as eight offensive linemen.”
The Three-Man LG Battle: Mubenga, Echols, and Chester
“Paul moves very well for us. He handles movements. He’s been more consistent from that stand point,” Kelly said. “DJ, you love the fact he played so much football for us last year. He is at a new position at guard, but we like his size, his smarts, and his experience.
"With Coen, he’s physically strong, so if you get in a battle with an elite defensive tackle he can hold his own physically. Each one of them brings something to the table and that’s why you’ll most likely see them all playing.”
LSU is expected to utilize a myriad of offensive linemen come Week 1 at Clemson with all eyes on the primetime clash between a pair of Top-10 programs.
