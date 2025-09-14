Brian Kelly's Breakdown: What Went Right for LSU Football in Win Over Florida Gators
No. 3 LSU (3-0, 1-0 SEC) are undefeated through three weeks for the first time since the 2019 season after capturing a win over the Florida Gators on Saturday night.
Behind a strong defensive performance from the Bayou Bengals paired with timely plays down the stretch, the LSU Tigers remain at the forefront of the conversation as one of the best teams in America.
It wasn't perfect on Saturday night in Baton Rouge, but Kelly and Co. found a way to earn an SEC win down the stretch to open conference play 1-0.
What did Kelly say following the program's win?
Opening Statement
"One of the SEC classics. Two teams just battling and we did whatever was necessary to win this game. Defensively, the five turnovers, playing to our defense, Grant Chadwick was outstanding, we consistently flipped field position, and he had four punts inside the 20-yard line."
What Clicked for the Tigers
"Chadwick was our weapon on offense today, and that's how we needed to win the game. We came up with a big running play at the end of game to put it away. Very pleased with our guys on the result tonight and how they handled adversity.
Whit Weeks' Ejection
"We lose arguably your best defensive player in the first series, then his brother goes down, but we have a third Weeks. He did not fully understand what was going on, but he was ready to play, and that's what I love about this group. We keep battling and our players believed they were going to win."
Defensive Gem Sets the Tone
"There are ways to lose that game if we are not smart, and we earned that win by managing the game. It is extremely difficult to win a game in the SEC. Holding someone to 10 points on the offensive side of the ball, and finding a way to win the game, I am extremely proud of our group."
On Dashawn Spears Performance
"His performance tonight has been a long-time coming. He has been grinding. Every day he comes in and works hard as well as looking for an opportunity to get on the field and make an impact."
On Defensive Pressure
"We felt DJ Lagway was never settled in the pocket. We moved the pocket and there was great pressure. He could never settle and most of their interceptions were out of rhythm throws. Our gameplan was to get him out of rhythm.
"We brought a lot of pressures, specifically with five-man pressures, so we were in good coverage situations where we had zone defenders to have us in good positions. There weren't many situations where we had guys one-on-one in coverage. We always had someway who was ready to assist and lap down for support."
More LSU News:
LSU Football Pushing to Flip Top-10 Quarterback in America Committed to SEC Rival
No. 1 Quarterback in America Set to Visit LSU Football, Alabama, Georgia and Florida
LSU Football Battling to Flip a Five-Star Oregon Ducks Commit, Set to Visit Tigers
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.