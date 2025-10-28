Brian Kelly's Buyout: New Details Released Surrounding LSU Football's Plan to Pay
Brian Kelly remains in headlines this week following the news of the LSU Tigers parting ways with the program's decision-maker amid a disastrous 2025 season in Baton Rouge.
After compiling a 34-14 record across nearly four seasons as the shot-caller of the Bayou Bengals, Kelly is out with the administration set to navigate a national coaching search.
Across LSU's 2025 season, as struggles continued, the talk of the town was Kelly's buyout and the large $54 million figure that would be owed if the program made the decision to relieve him of his duties.
Despite paying a pretty penny, the LSU administration made the move to part ways with Kelly, but what is the amount owed.
On Monday night, WDSU revealed a report that one donor would be paying the "lion's share" of the buyout.
Scott Ballard, chairman of the LSU Board of Supervisors, revealed to WDSU that Brian Kelly's buyout will be funded by self-generated athletics funds and private donor - ensuring no impact on state education funds.
"We are not taking anything here from education or academics or the educational side," Ballard told WDSU.
"This is purely for athletics, meaning it's not coming from the English department or the French department or the business school or money that would go to scholarships that we are diverting here, no."
The major kicker here is that one donor is set to pay the "lion's share" of Kelly's buyout, according to the report.
"Sources indicate that one major private donor is set to fund almost the entire buyout, although the donor's identity remains confidential," WDSU wrote.
Now, fast forward to Tuesday and it appears the figure has been determined, according to WAFB's Jacques Doucet.
In a post that has since been deleted: "From a source I trust, this is what I was told about LSU Football firing head coach Brian Kelly. The powers that be met with Kelly Sunday morning. There was no discussion about assistants. Kelly was told he was out, period. LSU was moving on without him," Doucet wrote via Facebook.
"Kelly's buyout was negotiated down to $27 million, about half of what he was owed. This was done through the violation of morality clauses in his contract.
"Louisiana governor Jeff Landry met with the LSU Board of Supervisors before Kelly's firing. Landry did not invite LSU athletic director Scott Woodward to this meeting."
LSU has not yet revealed the determined amount for Kelly's buyout, but according to multiple reports, it appears it will not be the full figure of roughly $54 million.
