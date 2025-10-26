Brian Kelly's Future With LSU Football In Limbo, Discussion About Future Ongoing
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers are in the midst of a "disaster" 2025 season with the program falling to 5-3 on Saturday night in Baton Rouge with a loss to Texas A&M.
After going "all-in" during the offseason with the No. 1 Transfer Portal Class in America, while retaining quarterback Garrett Nussmeier, the program has underperformed this fall.
Now, with the Bayou Bengals suffering losses in three out of the program's last four games after falling to Ole Miss, Vanderbilt, and Texas A&M, Kelly's job status remains in jeopardy.
"LSU administrators and university executives have held and are holding high-level discussions over the future of football coach Brian Kelly," Yahoo Sports' Ross Dellenger wrote. "While there is no immediate resolution, the conversations - which involve the state's governor - are on-going.
"Officials are considering various aspects in the decision on Kelly's future, most notably a ~$53 million buyout of his contract, which is eased because of offset language (it is reduced by future work and would be delivered in installments over several years)."
Following Saturday's loss to the Texas A&M Aggies, Kelly took the podium while discussing the "disappointing" loss.
“This is an extremely disappointing night,” Kelly said. “Any fan base would be upset. The responsibility falls on me. LSU has a proud tradition and a proud team. They prepared their tails off and expected to win. It showed in the first half and not in the second.
"My focus has to be inside-out, not outside-in. The noise is deserved, but I have to fix what’s inside our program so this doesn’t happen again.”
Now, with Kelly falling to 34-14 across four seasons in Baton Rouge with a 19-10 record in Southeastern Conference play, there could be change coming to the program.
ESPN's Pete Thamel: "Sources: LSU is in discussions about Brian Kelly’s future, and that includes outreach to Kelly about his potential departure. The situation is in flux. Kelly is owed $54 million in buyout money."
The status of Kelly remains in the air with the LSU Tigers set to navigate an open date in Week 10 prior to hitting the road to Tuscaloosa in Week 11 [Nov. 8] to take on the Alabama Crimson Tide.
“I have to evaluate everything from the top down, and make the decisions that let this team play at a higher level,” Kelly said. “I’ve got to come up with those solutions.
“I’ve been doing this 35 years. It’s my responsibility to get it turned around. If things aren’t going well, the head coach has to be agile, make changes, and figure out how to get the team playing better.”
