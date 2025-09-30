Brian Kelly's Take: LSU Football's Head Coach Voices Concern With the Tigers Offense
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers suffered the program's first loss of the season in Week 5 after falling to the Ole Miss Rebels on the road at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.
No. 13 LSU struggled to find a groove offensively after only stacking 254 total yards with 57 coming on the ground in another abysmal effort in the rushing attack.
The Tigers totaled less than 60 yards rushing on 22 carries against an Ole Miss defense that entered the matchup giving up 190.6 yards per game on the ground.
For the Bayou Bengals, the rushing attack - or lack thereof - is only one piece of the problem on offense in 2025.
LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier continued a sluggish start to the year with the redshirt-senior once again piecing together a challenging day at the office in Oxford on Saturday.
On Monday, LSU head coach Brian Kelly joined The Paul Finebaum Show where he voiced his concerns for the program's offense.
Brian Kelly's Take: Tigers Must Take Off
“We’ve got to get better,” Kelly said. “I think everybody’s angry. I’m angry at myself for not having the details in this game that we needed and that starts with us coaching. That starts with teaching, preparing your football team.
"Then, at the end of the day, your players have to be disciplined and execute. But I think there’s a lot of disappointment in the way we prepared our team and I take full responsibility for that.”
“I felt like our football team had the personnel to win that game and we did not at any time play complementary football,” Kelly added later. “Our defense was on the field for 50 plays in the first half against 24 for our offense. That just can’t happen.
"You can’t have a one-sided display like that. Our offense has been ineffective in terms of our consistency. We’ve had bits and pieces that have looked well but we haven’t been able to put together that consistent performance.
“Then as you get to the second half, your defense is exposed being on the field that long. Certainly kept the points down, but again, as our offense was starting to get in sync, our defense now had been exposed too long.
"So that’s the disappointing part. We just haven’t been able to play consistent football. And it starts with, for the most part, we haven’t been consistent on offense.”
No. 13 LSU will return to action on Oct. 11 following this week's open date for a showdown against LaNorris Sellers and the South Carolina Gamecocks in Tiger Stadium.
