Brian Kelly's Take: LSU Football Suspends True Freshman Running Back JT Lindsey
LSU freshman running back JT Lindsey turned himself in to university police last week after an arrest warrant was issued for him on two felony counts of accessory after the fact to second-degree murder.
The suspects were arrested at the Nicholson Gateway dorms on August 4th, and following the arrests, multiple guns later found inside the dormitory, according to WAFB News.
On Friday, LSU head coach Brian Kelly responded to the situation surrounding Lindsey:
“Well, this is all about who’s in your circle, right?” Kelly said. “I’m not concerned about our university and its security, this is about who you give access to in your circle. Your circle of influence needs to be built on people you trust, people who know you and you know them.
"That circle really needs to be evaluated by some players and individuals. And it’s not just players, it’s anyone who can gain access to what you have, if you give that access to the wrong person, they can end up in places they shouldn’t be.
"So, this is about individuals understanding, especially players today. They’re making revenue share money, which makes them targets. People want to ingratiate themselves with those making substantial money, so you’ve got to be careful.
"My point is, we’re in an age where you have to keep your circle very close. It should be family members or people who mentor you. Don’t widen that circle just because someone said nice things to you on Twitter. Buyer beware. That’s really the message to our team.”
Following Kelly's response, he was asked if there has been concern from other parents and the student-athletes' safety where he quickly stated their safety is the top priority.
"No, I haven’t, but I’m a parent, and I’m concerned about it,” Kelly said. “What prompts me isn’t other people’s opinions, it’s my own. I want to help educate these guys about who’s in their circle.
"You have to be very thoughtful about it. This is an area they haven’t had to be vigilant about before, but now they must be much more vigilant.”
Lindsey will be suspended from the program for the foreseeable future until his legal case is resolved.
For now, the LSU running back room is operating with Caden Durham, Kaleb Jackson, Harlem Berry and Ju'Juan Johnson.
