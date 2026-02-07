Buffalo Bills HC Joe Brady Reveals Bold Take on Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase at LSU

Buffalo Bills head coach Joe Brady remains the talk of the town at the NFL level with the ex-LSU Tigers assistant coach being elevated to the organization's shot-caller in January.

Brady has been a member of Buffalo’s staff since 2022 where he has served as the franchise's offensive coordinator across the past two seasons where he's now been promoted to the new decision-maker.

The well-respected assistant coach first gained national exposure as the LSU Tigers' passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach on the historic 2019 National Championship team.

Brady helped orchestrate the iconic LSU Tigers squad - led by Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, and Justin Jefferson - to a record-setting season in Baton Rouge.

Now, he's weighed in on what the experience was like alongside Burrow and Chase with the duo now lighting it up in the NFL.

During a sit-down on the Fitz & Whit podcast, Brady revealed he could have closed his eyes while calling plays for the 2019 LSU Tigers.

Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady gives instructions during drills during day six of Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University Tuesday, July 29, 2025 in Pittsford, NY. | Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"I could have closed my eyes and called those plays right?" Brady said. "It's like one of those things where you're it might actually be better if they're not good NFL players and maybe I was a better coach.' That's what happens, it's the three highest paid players in like NFL history."

Burrow recently weighed in on Brady and how he still deserves his flowers after propelling the offense in 2019.

"Joe and I go way back, way back at this point," Burrow said in December. "He was great for my career. We did some fun things together. We’ve got a great relationship. I look forward to seeing him and talking to him."

"Bringing in all of the NFL concepts to what we were doing at LSU, fortunately my strength is being able to read and react and get the ball out quickly and find the right guys," Burrow said. "That’s what that offense was about. That’s what this offense is about. It’s what a lot of offenses are about in this league. We did some special things together. We went through a lot of problems and solved a lot of problems. That’s what great players and coaches do. That was a special time."

"He taught me a lot, if I'm being honest," Chase said of Brady. "Taught me a lot about offense, concepts, defenses. He really broke the game down for me in a way that I could really understand and it helped."

