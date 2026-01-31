Ed Orgeron Reveals Message to Former LSU Football Assistant Amid Buffalo Bills HC Job

Former LSU Tigers assistant coach Joe Brady was named the new head coach of the Buffalo Bills after receiving a promotion following a stint as the organization's offensive coordinator.

Brady joined Buffalo’s staff in 2022, but immediately received his first promotion after being named the offensive coordinator two seasons ago. Now, he's the shot-caller of the franchise.

The well-respected assistant coach first gained national exposure as the LSU Tigers' passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach on the historic 2019 National Championship team.

Brady helped orchestrate the iconic LSU Tigers squad - led by Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, and Justin Jefferson - to a record-setting season in Baton Rouge.

He then made his move to Buffalo where Brady will now take on the role as the organization's new shot-caller.

“He has big shoes to fill,” former All-Pro center Jeff Saturday said on ‘First Take‘ shortly after the hire was announced. “I’m not surprised they went with Brady. I think when you saw the people they were interviewing, whether it was (Davis) Webb or (Brian) Daboll, if you’re going to go with an offensive guy, you’re going to go with the guy who’s been calling it and someone you’re comfortable with.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen talks with offensive coordinator Joe Brady during drills on day three of the Buffalo Bills training camp. | Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“I would say the hiring portion of this is going to be the key. Who is his defensive coordinator? Is he going to call plays? Even if he does call plays, who’s his OC going to be? That head coaching responsibility is going to require a ton of time away from being with players, which he does every day.”

Now, former LSU Tigers head coach Ed Orgeron has weighed in with his thoughts on the hire for the Bills after Brady served on his staff in Baton Rouge.

“Hey Joe, congratulations on being named head coach of the Buffalo Bills,” Orgeron said. “I know that’s something you’ve always wanted and strived and worked very hard for. Congratulations. Man, what a great job you have been doing in the NFL. We’ve all been following you and we’ve all been cheering for you. We wish you the best of luck.

“And Joe, thanks for the job that you did for the LSU Tigers. You and Steve Ensminger put together the most prolific offense in the history of college football. We had some great players and we had some great coaches. We all worked together and wish you the same and very best with the Buffalo Bills. And also, congratulations on being a father. We wish you and your wife a great marriage and a successful life. Go Bills!”

NFL MVP Josh Allen was reportedly involved in deciding a new head coach, which made Brady a no-brainer for the Bills with his offensive prowess serving as the ideal fit for the franchise.

Now, with the Buffalo Bills entering a new era under a different regime, the LSU Tigers are once again well-represented with Brady set to take over the franchise this offseason.

More LSU News:

Five-Star LSU Football Signee, No. 1 Player in America Labeled 'Most College Ready'

Lane Kiffin on the Road: LSU Football Travels Across America To See Elite Targets

LSU Football Believes This Transfer Portal Addition Can Elevate Lane Kiffin's Tigers

Join the Community: