Clemson QB Cade Klubnik Praises LSU Football's Garrett Nussmeier Ahead of Week 1
LSU Tigers quarterback Garrett Nussmeier returns for his fifth season in Baton Rouge with all eyes on what's in store this upcoming season.
After a productive first season as the starter in 2024, there's significant buzz surrounding Nussmeier and the expectations under Brian Kelly and Co. in 2025.
The second-year starter joined Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow as the only players in program history to eclipse the 4,000-yard passing mark last year when he accounted for 4,052 yards and 29 touchdowns in his first year as a starter.
Now in his fifth season at LSU, Nussmeier enters his senior season ranked No. 9 in program history for career passing yards (5,772) and tied for No. 5 in passing touchdowns (40).
Now, it's a Week 1 clash against the Clemson Tigers that will set the tone for the 2025 season where Nussmeier will square off against elite signal-caller Cade Klubnik
"They have high expectations. We have high expectations. But like I've said to you, we've been working on this since January after our Baylor win. We went to work on our roster process in developing this football team," Kelly said on Monday.
"So that when we get to these moments, it's having a team that is confident that plays the game the right way in a hostile environment. Many would say composure, maturity, and they've got to play with great competitiveness. Each and every play is going to be important for us."
This week, both Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney and Klubnik have praised Nussmeier's abilities. What did they have to say?
Dabo Swinney's Thoughts: Nussmeier Leads the Charge
“Quarterback’s a really good player,” Swinney said. “He’s a leader. He’s tough. Got a lot of respect for him. He’s a guy that’s has stayed and he’s developed and now he’s on his way to being a high draft pick. He’s got he’s got a lot of poise.
"He’s got great instincts, really good pocket awareness. He’s got big-time arm talent. He’s tough. And they’ve put a good group together up front."
Klubnik's Take: Mutual Respect for Nussmeier
"Playing behind Jayden Daniels and waiting until it was really his fourth year to start - I have a ton of respect for that. He's a heck of a player. I loved watching him last year - just his anticipation on throws, the way he leads his guys.
"When we were at Manning [Passing Academy], the LSU receivers would come over and being able to watch them and the way he leads them - his relationship with them - was really cool to see. You can just tell that his teammates really love him.
"He's a heck of a player and I love watching him play."
LSU and Clemson will square off on Saturday night at Memorial Stadium with kickoff set for 6:52 p.m. CT.
