Colin Cowherd Predicts Lane Kiffin's Next Move Amid LSU Football, Florida Pursuit
The LSU Tigers have circled Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin as the program's primary target in the coaching search with the administration in Baton Rouge intensifying its pursuit.
No. 5 Ole Miss (10-1, 6-1 SEC) further cemented the program's College Football Playoff chances last Saturday after a 34-24 win over the Florida Gators, but the future of Kiffin remains the hottest topic across college football.
“It’s really cool to see where our program is. Not just in (the Florida) matchup, but just in the SEC,” Kiffin said last Sunday. “I told our guys this week. I’ve said it for two weeks, ‘As you get older everybody always says the good ol’ days.’
"And I said, ‘Hey, guys, I think we’re in the good ol’ days right now.' So I think for our fans, for our players it’s like this utopia of what’s going on. So, enjoy it because runs don’t happen very often.”
The LSU Tigers and Florida Gators have turned up the heat for Kiffin as the two look to lure him out of Oxford, but there could be other offers on the table.
Now, national analyst Colin Cowherd has provided his thoughts on the buzz surrounding Kiffin, what his next move should be, and why LSU may not be the job for him.
Colin Cowherd's Take:
NFL An Open:
“Very rarely does a college football coach crush at a school, and the school says, ‘Make up your mind on what you’re doing.’ That’s what Ole Miss is doing with Lane Kiffin. I think Lane Kiffin should go to the pros,” Colin Cowherd said on his show on Tuesday.
"Grass Isn't Always Greener":
“I think he’s tapped out at Ole Miss. I don’t think he’s gonna win a natty there, but I think he’s gonna win a bunch of games if he stays there. And so LSU flies a plane in, flies his family to Baton Rouge to check it out.”
“I’ve always had a theory in life. Don’t try to get happier than happy. And I think Lane’s happy,” Cowherd added.
“When did Lane Kiffin implode in life? Al Davis. NFL dysfunction. The Raiders were dysfunctional. And massive pressure at USC.
“When did he crush? Florida Atlantic, no pressure. Ole Miss, not that much pressure. And the offensive coordinator under Nick Saban, where Nick’s taking the arrows. Be careful how close you fly to the sun. Don’t try to get happier than happy.”
The LSU Perspective:
“I think the LSU job is crazy town. The governor’s talking about it. Brian Kelly won 10 games, year one. Ten games, year two. And entered year three, hottest seat in college football. That’s all you need to know.
Cowherd's Prediction:
“To me, stay at Ole Miss or go to the NFL,” Cowherd said. “I think Lane’s personality feels like if he gets into one of these massively-pressurized, high-expectation situations, he can be a little snarky. He can be on social media a little too much."
“I had a source I called yesterday on Ole Miss football. Apparently, they’ve got a lot of NIL money. They’ve got NIL money. It’s not a money issue at Ole Miss,” Cowherd added.
“The other thing is, at Ole Miss, the entire fan base, the boosters, and the university, they trust the process, and they trust Lane. LSU doesn’t trust any coach since Saban.
“They don’t trust any of ‘em. They didn’t trust Les Miles. They didn’t like Les Miles. Ed Orgeron. Brian Kelly. It’s a very cynical football operation, and it’s kind of delusional."
More LSU News:
Elite LSU Football Commit Reaffirms Pledge Despite Ohio State, Ole Miss Pushing
Five Players LSU Football Must Keep After Brian Kelly's Firing, Including DJ Pickett
ESPN Insider Labels Lane Kiffin 'Top Target' for LSU Football, Florida Gators
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.