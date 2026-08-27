College Football 27 Adds 1,900+ Players: What Changed for LSU?

EA Sports made a major update to College Football 27. They made several changes to Dynasty, Team Builder, and overall gameplay.

However, the addition of over 1,900 players was a big change for the game. LSU is one of the highest-rated teams (88 overall) in CFB 27. Jordan Seaton (93 overall), Trey'Dez Green (92), Sam Leavitt (90), and Whit Weeks (90) are the highest-rated players on the Tigers.

LSU had 18 players added to the game. Let's take a look at who was added and their initial overall ratings.

18 LSU Tigers Added to College Football 27

A general view of a LSU Tigers helmet. Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

78 overall: Deuce Geralds (Freshman DT), Landen Clark (Redshirt Sophomore QB)

76 overall: Corey Barber Jr. (Freshman WR), Havon Finney Jr. (Freshman CB), Zach Grace (Redshirt Junior TE)

75 overall: Dez Ellis (Freshman CB)

74 overall: Trenton Henderson (Freshman DE), Brandon Brown (Redshirt Freshman DT)

73 overall: Mason Dossett (Redshirt Sophomore SS)

72 overall: Ja'Quan Sprinkle (Redshirt Junior OL)

70 overall: Josh Jackson (Redshirt Sophomore WR)

69 overall: Brett Bordelon (Redshirt Freshman OL), Jaiden Braker (Redshirt Freshman LB), JD LaFleur (Redshirt Freshman TE)

67 overall: JaKolby Jones (Junior OT)

66 overall: Aidan Corbello (Redshirt Junior PK), Mack Mulhern (Redshirt Freshman LS)

62 overall: Achilles Woods (Redshirt Sophomore DT)

Obviously, the overall ratings aren't super high for the newcomers, but it's still cool to see younger Tigers players in the game. Geralds received some respectable attributes.

The freshman defensive tackle has six attributes that are 85+: Acceleration (88), Injury (90), Toughness (89), Power Moves (85), Finesse Moves (87), and Pursuit (88). It's clear EA Sports understands Gerald's potential even as a freshman.

It's certainly possible he could work his way into increased playing time as the season progresses. Geralds has impressed the coaching staff during fall camp.

Clark was tied with Geralds as the highest-rated LSU newcomer in the game. Clark received 86 speed, 89 throw power, 84 throw on the run, and 77 play action. He is the second LSU quarterback to be added to the game.

Despite several additions to the Tigers' roster, it was surprising to see freshman Richard Anderson omitted from the list. Anderson has been another standout in fall camp. It wouldn't be surprising to see him added to the next roster update.

College Football 27 has had an up-and-down start, but it's nice to see the Tigers among some of the best teams in the game..

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