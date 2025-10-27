College Football Analyst Believes This LSU Football Target Could Replace Brian Kelly
The LSU Tigers are dominating headlines following the recent news of Brian Kelly being relieved of his duties in Baton Rouge amid a challenging 2025 season.
Kelly departs the Bayou State with a 34-14 record across four seasons with the program unable to get over the hump and reach the College Football Playoff during his tenure.
“When Coach Kelly arrived at LSU four years ago, we had high hopes that he would lead us to multiple SEC and national championships during his time in Baton Rouge,” LSU AD Scott Woodward said.
“Ultimately, the success at the level that LSU demands simply did not materialize, and I made the decision to make a change after last night’s game.
"I am grateful for the ongoing consultations and support of the LSU Board of Supervisors and Interim President Matt Lee in this decision. We wish Coach Kelly and his family the very best in their future endeavors. We will continue to negotiate his separation and will work toward a path that is better for both parties.”
Now, let the rumor mill begin swirling with the potential candidates list growing by the second in Baton Rouge.
The one head coach that continues stealing headlines is Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin with the decision-maker in the Magnolia State being linked to multiple available gigs.
ESPN's Paul Finebaum believes he will be intrigued by the opening.
“Kiffin, in my mind, always just seemed restless at Ole Miss,” Finebaum stated, via McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning. “As much as he has tried to convince everybody that this is his nirvana, I just don’t believe it. Yeah, he likes it there. His family likes it there. And that was all about not going to Auburn.
“This is different. This is one of those jobs that he has to — I mean, I’ve always thought he coveted Florida, but there’s something about LSU that’s even more attractive than Florida. And I just have a hard time believing that Lane Kiffin is not intrigued by it. I frankly believe he is.”
But others disagree with Finebaum and believe that Kiffin should avoid LSU and create his own legacy at Ole Miss.
Former Heisman Trophy winner, and NFL icon Cam Newton, revealed his thoughts on Monday morning.
“I think the hottest person right now is Lane Kiffin, but I would be questionable to take that job if I’m Lane Kiffin, because you will be chasing somebody else’s greatness at any of the schools that are vacant,” Newton explained via First Take. “You’ll already be compared to Urban Meyer if you’re at the University of Florida.
“If you go to LSU, you have the likes of Ed Orgeron and, you know, Nick Saban and those guys and Les Miles. If you stay at Ole Miss — if I’m Lane Kiffin, I say, ‘Give me what I’m owed, and I can build something great that has never been here before.’
“Even with the likes of Eli Manning and the greatness of so many other players in Ole Miss history, you are able to create your own legacy. Something that hasn’t been done before. That’s why Indiana paid their coach, because they understand. There will be coaching vacancies, and the coaching carousel will move.
“But if I’m Lane Kiffin, and him being such a polarizing person, just with what he did this past weekend with shunning the player, I love that in a coach. I love the bravado that he brings. But I think he’s in the right space right there at Ole Miss, because he can create his own narrative, and now he doesn’t feel the pressure of everybody else.”
Now, the LSU Tigers will begin a national search for the program's next shot-caller with Kelly officially out in Baton Rouge.
More LSU News:
Instant Takeaways: LSU Football Suffers Devastating 49-25 Loss to Texas A&M Aggies
No. 1 Wide Receiver in America, Top LSU Football Target Visiting for Texas A&M Clash
Updated AP Top-25 Poll: LSU Football Falls, Oklahoma Sooners Cruise in Rankings
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.