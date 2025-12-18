College Football Insider Believes LSU is 'Perfect Fit' For Elite Transfer Quarterback

Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt is out as the signal-caller of Sun Devils after revealing intentions of entering the NCAA Transfer Portal following two seasons in Tempe.

Leavitt didn't play the full length of the 2025 season due to a foot injury, but managed to finish with 1,628 yards passing and 10 touchdowns. He threw three interceptions while also rushing for 306 yards and five scores.

But he had his "money year" in 2024 after leading the Sun Devils to the College Football Playoff amid his first season with the program.

Leavitt rounded out his 2024 campaign throwing for 2,885 yards and 24 touchdowns as the Sun Devils reached the College Football Playoff under head coach Kenny Dillingham.

But now he's made his move. Leavitt will enter the NCAA Transfer Portal with two years of eligibility remaining with an opportunity to earn a significant payday at his next destination.

Oct 25, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) against the Houston Cougars at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The LSU Tigers have been labeled as an early school to watch with On3 Sports' JD Pickell predicting Baton Rouge is the destination.

"I am predicting who will end up at LSU. The reason why, it makes too much sense.... If you want to be an NFL quarterback and you're transferring somewhere, you want to be in the best position to set yourself up for success at the next level - You transfer and go play for Lane Kiffin.

"Look at his resumé... The dude's track record in developing and elevating portal quarterbacks speaks for itself.

"Sam Leavitt was at Arizona State a year ago - I don't think you leave your situation unless you want to prove yourself in a Power Two conference in the SEC or Big Ten.

Sam Leavitt to LSU would just make too much sense.https://t.co/Y90UmGJdj3 pic.twitter.com/tgA7qCccuN — J.D. PicKell (@jdpickell) December 17, 2025

"You want the best filter on your college tape... I think this is the most cut and dry when it comes to the predictions for Sam Leavitt.... LSU and joining Lane Kiffin makes all the sense in the world."

LSU will be major players in the Transfer Portal market this offseason with multiple quarterbacks set to be added to the 2026 roster as Lane Kiffin prepares to put his touch on the program even more.

