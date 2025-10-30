College Football Insider Labels LSU Tigers a 'Top-Three' Job, Predicts Next Coach
The LSU Tigers are navigating a chaotic stretch in Baton Rouge with the program taking social media by storm following the news of Brian Kelly's firing last Sunday.
From a national coaching search to the Louisiana Governor weighing in on who will make the hire, LSU has stolen headlines across America this week.
Despite the outside noise stealing the spotlight, one thing is certain: LSU is a top job in college football with national analysts across the nation breaking down why.
Fox Sports' Joel Klatt is the latest analyst to reveal his reasoning for why the LSU program is a "top-three" job in the sport.
“I think LSU is and, Colin, I would go a step further and say I think LSU is a top-three job in the entire sport,” Klatt said on The Herd. “I think only Texas and maybe Ohio State are better than LSU. I think LSU is a better job than ‘Bama. I think it’s arguable between LSU and Georgia.”
“They’ve got incredible resources,” Klatt added. “The recruiting pipeline is right there; you’re in the middle of everything in terms of recruiting. They have tradition. Guys can win national championships there. So it comes down to fit.”
But there is criteria that must be met in order to thrive in Baton Rouge with one of them being a culture fit - a piece that former LSU head coach Brian Kelly struggled in.
“Why does Ed Orgeron fit at LSU and not Brian Kelly?” Klatt said. “I think it’s what you were just talking about about being rigid. Ed Orgeron went down there and he was flexible and did some things that maybe he was uncomfortable with and all the sudden, they turned into the best offense in the history of college football in 2019 with Joe Burrow.
“And Brian Kelly, I mean, it was the moment he stepped onto that basketball court and gave the fake southern accent. I couldn’t unsee that or unhear that, so every time I saw him in an LSU shirt or hat, I couldn’t unhear the fake accent. It was never a good fit.
"And the authenticity was never really there at LSU. And now it’s starting to come out, a lot of the former players are chirping on social media, and you’re trying to decipher what that is and peek under the hood a little bit.”
This week, Klatt evaluated why LSU is the top job opening in America right now alongside the likes of the Florida Gators and Penn State Nittany Lions.
“I do think LSU is the best one of this cycle, and Colin I would say that these three with Florida and Penn State are three of the top 10 jobs in all of college football,” Klatt said. “I can’t remember — maybe I’m just being recently biased here — I can’t remember a time when we had this level of openings, particularly in October. We can talk about the timing of these firings as well.
“But these are all massive jobs that are all looking for the ‘A’ list guy, and I would argue that the talent pool is more thin than it’s ever been. This is going to produce a bit of an arms race.”
Klatt rounded out his thoughts on the LSU Tigers by predicting the next head coach: Lane Kiffin.
"I don't think Dan Lanning would leave, but I think Lane will," Klatt said of the LSU job. "If I had to bet, Lane Kiffin is your next coach at LSU."
"I just think LSU is a step above," shared Klatt. "I think that you have to overachieve at Ole Miss, you've got to do things that the program has never done to reach your ultimate goals and win at the top end of college football."
