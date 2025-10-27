College Football Insider Makes Case for Nick Saban to Replace Brian Kelly at LSU
The LSU Tigers remain in headlines following the news of Brian Kelly being relieved of his duties after the program made the decision for a change in leadership on Sunday night.
In a move that sent shockwaves across the college football scene, Kelly was relieved of his duties amid the program's 5-3 start to the season in Baton Rouge.
Kelly wraps up his tenure with the LSU Tigers flaunting a 34-14 record with the administration calling for change within the program after an embarrassing loss to Texas A&M on Saturday night.
LSU entered the matchup 5-2 with an opportunity to make a statement against an SEC rival, but the lopsided 49-25 loss ultimately became the last straw for the Tigers' higher-ups.
Now, the LSU Tigers head coaching gig immediately becomes the most intriguing in college football with potential candidates already swirling on social media.
On Sunday, CBS Sports analyst Bryant McFadden tossed out a Hail Mary pick: Nick Saban.
McFadden believes LSU should at least make an attempt at Saban, who was the Tigers’ coach from 2000-04, out of retirement with an offer he can’t refuse.
“When I said big fish hunting, this ain’t a fish, this is a whale,” McFadden said. “When you make this move for LSU, you’ve gotta be willing to pay top dollar. Nick Saban, in my opinion, would be the name that, in terms of recruits, in terms of prospects, you instantly drop everything and you hear him out because of his legacy.”
With over a handful of National Championships on his resumé, Saban retired from the game in January of 2024 where he then joined ESPN's College GameDay.
Now in his second year with the College GameDay crew, the college football icon appears to be enjoying life away from the sidelines, but McFadden believes the Tigers should still make an offer.
“I understand he said he is enjoying what he is doing now,” McFadden said. “It’s a great job. But he also said he does not want his wife, Miss Terry, to hear any of these numbers that potential opportunities might throw out. Because when she hears these numbers, she’s like, ‘Oh yeah, we’ve got to go get the bag’ and she also know, ‘You still got it.’
“If you know anything about relationships, us as men, our homeboys can tell us one thing, our family members can tell us one thing. But when the old lady tell you something and she’s like, ‘You better go get that bread,’ go get the bread.
"LSU, in terms of big whale hunting, that is a name I would consider as well. Because you’ve got to find a way to bring a guy in that you know will put you in position to win championships when you make these kind of firings.”
LSU will begin the program's national search for a new head coach immediately with the "Kelly Era" officially done in Baton Rouge.
