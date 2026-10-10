College GameDay Makes Official Predictions for LSU vs. Kentucky
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LSU and Kentucky meet in Week 6 for both teams' third conference game and a chance to prove themselves in their own ways.
For Kentucky, defeating LSU and Lane Kiffin would be a staple win of the Will Stein era, and a chance for the Wildcats to sneak back into the top 25 and make a push for some postseason hope.
For No. 10 LSU, this is a must-win. It'll be about proving it can win on the road, proving the defense as elite and proving the offensive kinks are all gone.
The game kicks off at 6:30 p.m. CT at Kentucky's Kroger Field in Lexington.
Kirk Herbstreit
Pick: LSU
Herbstreit wants to pick the upset, but sticks with LSU.
"If there's ever a guy that wants to pick Kentucky and the upsets, it's me," Herbstreit said. "And this feels like one of those Kentucky moments. Right. But they almost did it against Alabama, and I picked them. Then they lost in the second half. With all that being said, LSU, it's going to be a close game. I agree with everybody, but LSU, they're going to have to fight for it. I think Winston Watkins is the difference today in the game."
Desmond Howard
Pick: LSU
Howard locks in LSU as his selection.
"I'll tell you what, Kentucky is a hard team to play in Lexington," Howard said. " They create turnovers. I think it's going to be a closer game than the experts believe, but I'm going to go with the Bayou Bengals."
Bryce Young (Guest Picker)
Pick: LSU
Young goes with the Tigers.
"I think it's going to be a tough game," Young said. "I think it's going to be close, but I'm going. LSU, though."
Nick Saban
Pick: LSU
Saban locks in Kiffin and LSU to take the win in Lexington.
Right, I think Kentucky's done a great job this year, being four and one," Saban said. "But I think LSU has too much talent, too good on defense. I think it's going to be a really tough game, but I'm going to pick LSU."
Pat McAfee
Pick: LSU
McAfee gives Kiffin his flowers and picks LSU.
"I think the reason why everybody hates (Kiffin) is because he's a damn good football coach," McAfee said. "I think LSU gets a huge win over Kentucky today. Tough game, though, closer than what they expect there."
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Ross Abboud is a junior at LSU studying mass communication. Before joining LSU Tigers on SI, Abboud was the Deputy Sports Editor at The Reveille, in addition to covering recruiting and gymnastics at TigerBait.com. Outside of sports and writing, Abboud is a member of LSU’s Tiger Band, works at local high school teaching drumlines.Follow Abboud04R