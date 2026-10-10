College GameDay Makes Official Predictions for LSU vs. Kentucky

LSU and Kentucky meet in Week 6 for both teams' third conference game and a chance to prove themselves in their own ways.

For Kentucky, defeating LSU and Lane Kiffin would be a staple win of the Will Stein era, and a chance for the Wildcats to sneak back into the top 25 and make a push for some postseason hope.

For No. 10 LSU, this is a must-win. It'll be about proving it can win on the road, proving the defense as elite and proving the offensive kinks are all gone.

The game kicks off at 6:30 p.m. CT at Kentucky's Kroger Field in Lexington.

Kirk Herbstreit

Kirk Herbstreit plays catch with a fan during Pat McAfee’s “Kicking is Easy” Contest at ESPN’s College GameDay at The Grove in Oxford, Miss., on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026. The GameDay visit for the Ole Miss-LSU game marks the return of head coach Lane Kiffin since leaving Ole Miss. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Pick: LSU

Herbstreit wants to pick the upset, but sticks with LSU.

"If there's ever a guy that wants to pick Kentucky and the upsets, it's me," Herbstreit said. "And this feels like one of those Kentucky moments. Right. But they almost did it against Alabama, and I picked them. Then they lost in the second half. With all that being said, LSU, it's going to be a close game. I agree with everybody, but LSU, they're going to have to fight for it. I think Winston Watkins is the difference today in the game."

Desmond Howard

Desmond Howard laughs as fans chant a profane chant relating to Lane Kiffin during ESPN's College GameDay show held outside of Ayres Hall on the University of Tennessee campus in Knoxville, Tenn. on Sept. 26, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Pick: LSU

Howard locks in LSU as his selection.

"I'll tell you what, Kentucky is a hard team to play in Lexington," Howard said. " They create turnovers. I think it's going to be a closer game than the experts believe, but I'm going to go with the Bayou Bengals."

Bryce Young (Guest Picker)

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young throws a pass as the LSU Tigers take down Alabama 32-31 at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana,Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. Lsu Vs Alabama Football 4 8743 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Pick: LSU

Young goes with the Tigers.

"I think it's going to be a tough game," Young said. "I think it's going to be close, but I'm going. LSU, though."

Nick Saban

Oct. 10, 2026; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; ESPN’s College GameDay show airs from inside Coleman Coliseum to avoid the weather caused by Hurricane Isaias. Co-host and former Alabama head coach Nick Saban waits on set for the show to begin. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Pick: LSU

Saban locks in Kiffin and LSU to take the win in Lexington.

Right, I think Kentucky's done a great job this year, being four and one," Saban said. "But I think LSU has too much talent, too good on defense. I think it's going to be a really tough game, but I'm going to pick LSU."

Pat McAfee

ESPN personality Pat McAfee talks during College GameDay with Nick Saban looking on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025 at Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock, Texas. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Pick: LSU

McAfee gives Kiffin his flowers and picks LSU.

"I think the reason why everybody hates (Kiffin) is because he's a damn good football coach," McAfee said. "I think LSU gets a huge win over Kentucky today. Tough game, though, closer than what they expect there."

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