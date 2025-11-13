Coveted $15 Million Coach, LSU Football Target Emerges As Favorite For SEC Rival Job
The LSU Tigers have stolen headlines this month with the program working through a national coaching search following the firing of Brian Kelly on Oct. 26.
Since the move was made, LSU has remained in the spotlight across the last two and a half weeks with a new university president being hired, new athletics director brought in the mix, and now a lawsuit between Kelly and LSU added on top.
In what has quickly become one of the most "chaotic" stretches in program history, there remains one goal that must be checked off the list: Hire a head coach.
Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin has social media buzzing as the top target for both the LSU Tigers and Florida Gators gigs, but there are other names to keep tabs on as well.
Tulane Green Wave head coach Jon Sumrall has emerged as a potential candidate for multiple jobs across America as the coaching carousel heats up.
"If my ultimate goal is just to be a Power Four head coach, I wouldn't be at Tulane. I've had those opportunities," Sumrall said recently. "If my ultimate goal was just to make the biggest paycheck, I wouldn't be at Tulane. Other people have offered me more money than I make here. I love where I'm at. I love what I do.
"I love what I do with ... I told my team, 25 years from now, can I tell you I'm gonna be sitting here coaching? I don't know that, but I wouldn't be mad about it. I'm cool. Like, I wouldn't be pissed about that. It'd be cool, I love New Orleans.
"I love everything about my job.' I'm so freaking micro-focused on going 1-0 every week that, all that speculation, I don't pay attention to it. When people bring it up to me, I'm like, 'Get away from me. Don't even talk.' Like, I ain't got no time for it."
Despite Sumrall remaining focused on the task at hand with the Green Wave, it hasn't stopped the outside noise from placing his name as a top candidate for a pair of SEC jobs: LSU and Auburn.
The Kalshi Prediction Machine [LSU]:
Lane Kiffin: 38 percent
Jon Sumrall: 16 percent
Nick Saban: 10 percent
Sumrall has the second-best odds, according to Kalshi, to become the next head coach of the LSU Tigers.
What is Kalshi? Kalshi is a regulated exchange and prediction market where you can trade on the outcome of real-world events - Buy and sell Event Contracts.
According to Kalshi, the favorites for the LSU Tigers job are Sumrall, Lane Kiffin [Ole Miss] and Nick Saban as the market remains fluid.
But Sumrall is the clearcut, undisputed favorite for the Auburn Tigers job after the program parted ways with Hugh Freeze.
The Kalshi Prediction Machine:
Jon Sumrall: 53 percent
Alex Golesh: 14 percent
Sumrall has also become the betting favorite, according to BetOnline for the job where his odds currently sit at a staggering -150.
The next best odds sit with Auburn interim coach DJ Durkin at +300.
The LSU Tigers continue navigating a coaching search in Baton Rouge with Sumrall emerging as a potential candidate, but it's clear one SEC rival is prioritizing the Tulane shot-caller as Auburn turns up the heat.
More LSU News:
Elite LSU Football Commit Reaffirms Pledge Despite Ohio State, Ole Miss Pushing
Five Players LSU Football Must Keep After Brian Kelly's Firing, Including DJ Pickett
ESPN Insider Labels Lane Kiffin 'Top Target' for LSU Football, Florida Gators
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.