Dabo Swinney's Thoughts: LSU Football vs. Clemson Tigers in Week 1 Matchup
The LSU Tigers will hit the road to Clemson (S.C.) in Week 1 for a matchup against Dabo Swinney and Co. to open the 2025 season.
Following months of anticipation, Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers are just days away from squaring off against Clemson in Week 1 for a Top-10 showdown.
On Tuesday, Swinney took the podium to address the media ahead of Saturday's matchup. What did Clemson's head coach have to say of the LSU Tigers?
Dabo Swinney's Take: LSU Tigers Week
Garrett Nussmeier's Presence:
“Quarterback’s a really good player,” Swinney said. “He’s a leader. He’s tough. Got a lot of respect for him. He’s a guy that’s has stayed and he’s developed and now he’s on his way to being a high draft pick. He’s got he’s got a lot of poise.
"He’s got great instincts, really good pocket awareness. He’s got big-time arm talent. He’s tough. And they’ve put a good group together up front."
New Weapons on Offense:
"They had some guys that graduate, so they went and brought in some really good players, some experienced guys. They got guys that can take the top off. They got guys that can complement their run game with the screen game and getting the ball in space and breaking tackles."
The Offense Weapons on Swinney's Radar:
"They got zero [Zavion Thomas] and some really compact, physical runners. Three [Chris Hilton] is a rocket ship. Four [Nic Anderson], he’s a big bodied receiver. He’ll be the biggest guy out there. So, 29 [Caden Durham] is as good as we’ll probably see.
"I mean, he’s a very good back. He is strong. He’s powerful. He breaks tackles. He has the speed to take it the distance. They do a good job of involving him in the run game. They really don’t have any weaknesses on the offensive side of the ball."
Experienced Defensive Players:
“They’ve got a lot of experience there. I think probably as good a corners as we’ll see all year. Number one [Ashton Stamps] is back. He’s a great player.
"Then they went and got the kid from Virginia Tech [Mansoor Delane] who we who we’ve seen and know a lot about him. Safeties are really good players and then they’re stout up front."
Transfer Portal Additions Catch Swinney's Eye:
"The guys that are back from last year, good players and they went and added a few guys. So, got the kid from Florida State [Patrick Payton] who we’ve played against. They got the kid from Florida [Jack Pyburn], who’s a really good physical player as well coming off the edge.
"A really good complete team, but defensively all three levels. They got dudes, and I think that coach Kelly has has stated this is his best defense that he’s had and maybe his best team and I can see why when you really study these guys. Should be a heck of a matchup.”
