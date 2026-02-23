Cowboys to Franchise Tag WR George Pickens Ahead of 2026 NFL Season

It sounds like George Pickens will remain a Cowboy.

According to team executive Stephen Jones, Dallas plans to place the franchise tag on the 24-year-old wide receiver within the next week.

“We think the world of him,” said Jones, via NFL.com’s Judy Battista. “We want him here.”

The projected franchise tag value for wide receivers in 2026 is $28.8 million, per OverTheCap. Teams have until March 3 to finalize tagging players with either a transition or franchise designation.

Pickens was traded from the Steelers to the Cowboys last spring and went on to have his best NFL season to date. He tallied career-highs in receptions (93), yards (1,429), and touchdowns (9) in 2025 while earning both second-team All-Pro honors and his first Pro Bowl selection.

With Pickens now locked up for at least 2026, Dallas has more time to negotiate a long-term deal with the wide receiver. That being said, Jones would not put a timeline on a potential pact getting done.

The Cowboys finished 2025 7–9–1 in coach Brian Schottenheimer’s first season at the helm.

