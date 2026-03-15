Dallas Cowboys Set To Host LSU Football Cornerback Mansoor Delane for Top-30 Visit

The Dallas Cowboys are expected to host LSU Tigers cornerback Mansoor Delane for a Top-30 visit ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft, according to multiple reports.

Delane's rise continues this offseason with the LSU defensive back projecting as a Top-15 pick in this year's draft following a historic 2025 campaign in Baton Rouge.

In his only season with the program after transferring from Virginia Tech, Delane made an immediate impact on the LSU defense, helping the Tigers led the SEC and rank No. 13 nationally in pass efficiency.

The Tigers also led the SEC in interceptions (17), passes defended (67) and pass breakups (50).

LSU was also the only team in the SEC to have more interceptions than touchdown passes allowed as the Tigers gave up only 10 passing TDs all season. The 10 passing TDs allowed are the fewest for an LSU defense since yielding nine in 2016.

Source: The Dallas Cowboys will host LSU DB Mansoor Delane for a 30 visit.



One of the premier corners in the class is a potential option at 12. — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) March 13, 2026

A starter in 11 games in 2025, Delane made his mark as a lock-down cornerback for the Tigers with opponents rarely throwing in his direction. In 358 pass coverage snaps, Delane allowed only 13 receptions all season for 147 yards and six first downs.

He didn’t’ allow a passing touchdown and was targeted only 9.8 percent of the time. Opponents had a completion percentage success rate of 37.1 percent on passes thrown in his direction.

Now, Delane is generating unprecedented buzz ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft with Top-30 visits set with both the Dallas Cowboys and Washington Commanders as his stock soars.

In the recent CBS Sports Mock Draft, Delane is projected to go No. 11 to the Miami Dolphins, but there remains buzz within the Top-10 picks that the LSU defensive back could be taken off of the board.

Courtesy of LSU Tigers Football.

"Delane is one of the top cornerbacks in a CB-rich draft. He excels in press coverage, altering release timing with punches and slides. Smooth hips and efficient footwork keep him connected in man coverage, while his processing allows for quick transitions in off-man and short zone looks," NFL.com wrote.

"He has good top-end speed for vertical phasing but is inconsistent turning to find the football. While he locks in on the route at times, he’s rarely oblivious to the quarterback’s actions, allowing him to slam catch windows shut and play the football.

"He played through a core muscle injury for much of the 2025 season and still performed at an elite level. Delane’s emergence over the past two years might be indicative of what’s to come, as he’s shown lockdown potential."

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