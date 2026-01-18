LSU Football's Prized Cornerback Commitment Fires Up Fans With Definitive Statement

Marrero (La.) Archbishop Shaw three-star safety Jackson Williams revealed a commitment to Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers on Sunday as a late addition to the 2026 Recruiting Class.

Williams has seen a steady rise in his recruitment in as a Top-50 prospect in Louisiana where LSU earned his commitment over the likes of the Tulane Green Wave, Florida State Seminoles, and Washington State Cougars, among others.

The 6-foot-2, 180-pound defensive back made his way to Baton Rouge this weekend for an official visit where Kiffin and Co. ultimately knocked it out the park to land his pledge.

Williams was previously committed in-state to the Tulane Green Wave prior to Jon Sumrall's departure to take the job at Florida.

He then signed with Washington State, but was released after the coaching change in Pullman recently where the LSU Tigers then swooped in to land his services.

Now, it's all LSU with the new signee raving about Kiffin and the trajectory of the program.

“Coach Kiffin is a great guy and I can feel his passion to continue on the legacy of LSU through the things they have in place for us to achieve our goals,” Jackson Williams told TigerBait.

“Also, Coach Olsen and Coach Raymond both impacted my decision a-lot as they gave me insight on how they see me on the defensive side.

“Lastly, when I was there it was guys getting in some extra work on a Saturday morning which told me this is the place I need to be.”

I think this is exactly what a lot of #LSU fans want to hear/read after the last era of Tigers football in regards to off-season work!



Quote that new #LSU class of 2026 commit Jackson Williams of Archbishop Shaw gave to TigerBait.



“Coach Kiffin is a great guy and I can feel his… pic.twitter.com/3YpOPmC2Mm — Mike Scarborough (@ScarboroughMike) January 18, 2026

"That is our number one focus right now is to sign the best class that we possibly can Wednesday," Kiffin said on Monday during his introductory press conference on Dec. 1.

"Also, we have big-picture thinking too. We're not reaching or we're not signing kids because they're from this school or that school or any of that stuff, okay? We're going to sign the best players that we can on Wednesday.

"I know what the interest was of players nationally to come play for us where we were just at, and now when you put that with this stadium and with that logo, it makes me want to get on the phone right now."

