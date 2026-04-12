Elite LSU Football Transfer Addition Generating Major Buzz Amid Breakout Offseason

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers assembled the No. 1 Transfer Portal Class in America this offseason headlined by nine Top-100 players putting pen to paper with the program.

In what became chaotic stretch in the Bayou State, Kiffin and Co. opened up their checkbooks in order to ink the top players in the free agent market, including Boise State transfer Ty Benefield.

Benefield checked in as the No. 2 rated safety in the NCAA Transfer Portal where he landed a deal with LSU following a visit to Baton Rouge in January.

The 6-foot-3, 208-pounder is fresh off of a 2025 campaign where he totaled 105 tackles, 69 total tackles, 3 pass breakups, 2 interceptions and 1 forced fumble where he put his name on the map.

From there, he emerged as one of the top players in the Transfer Portal with the LSU Tigers adding him to the 2026 roster in what became a massive move ahead of Kiffin's inaugural season in Baton Rouge.

"Ultimately, the decision came down to putting myself in the best position, putting my family more so in the best position, as well as this culture being a winning culture and winning tradition school," Benefield said this offseason.

Courtesy of Ty Benefield's Instagram.

"The staff also being the way they are, how our head coach puts his guys in the best positions to succeed and the standard that he holds them at. So those were some of the reasons. I can't name them all because there's a lot, but those are some of the main reasons for sure.

"I feel that it's only right to make a decision like that fast for your other school, especially if you're a big impact player, because it allows them time to figure things out rather than leaving them kind of trying to figure out whatever late. So yeah, it was a difficult decision, but it had to be fast."

Now, sources continue raving about Benefield and his stellar offseason in Baton Rouge with significant buzz generating surrounding the elite transfer.

CBS Sports has now revealed their take on Benefield and what he provides the LSU Tigers in 2026.

The CBS Sports Evaluation: Buzz Brewing in The Boot...

"Benefield was one of the top transfers in the cycle for a reason. A three-year starter at Boise State, he arrives at LSU as a plug-and-play addition for coordinator Blake Baker and a defense that returns just three starters," CBS Sports wrote.

"Benefield ranked as the No. 2 transfer safety in the country by 247Sports after earning first-team All-Mountain West honors in 2025, when he led Boise State with 107 total tackles.

"He enters 2026 having started 28 consecutive games, bringing proven production and experience to the back end of LSU's defense."

More LSU News:

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LSU Football's No. 1 Transfer Addition Revealed as Lane Kiffin's Top Offensive Weapon

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