Elite LSU Football Transfer Reveals Two True Freshmen Turning Heads in Spring Camp

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers remain the talk of the town this offseason with the program nearing the midway point of the Spring Camp in Baton Rouge.

The Bayou Bengals have reconstructed the roster from top to bottom via the NCAA Transfer Portal and 2026 Recruiting Cycle with over 50 newcomers now working with the program.

The Transfer Portal haul has generated unprecedented buzz across the offseason, but there is already hype surrounding a pair of true freshmen along the defensive line: Richard Anderson and Deuce Geralds.

Anderson, a five-star prospect that checked in as the No. 8 overall player America, has transformed his body this offseason.

Once he put pen to paper with LSU, he checked in at 6-foot-4, 360 pounds, but fast forward to his first Spring Camp, he was down to 339.

Geralds, the No. 4 rated defensive lineman in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle, has become a Spring Camp winner where he checks in at 6-foot, 279 pounds with his twitch and quickness on full display across two weeks of practice.

#LSU signed the No. 4 rated defensive lineman in America this offseason: Deuce Geralds.



The Peach State native made his way to Baton Rouge as an early-enrollee in January and is already turning heads in Spring Camp.



The 6’0, 279-pounder is emerging as a true freshman to watch… pic.twitter.com/FQ6V6cRgPp — Zack Nagy (@znagy20) March 31, 2026

Now, Ole Miss EDGE transfer Princewill Umanmielen has praised the pair of elite defenders after a strong start to their time in Baton Rouge.

"Those young guys, I won't even say they're young. They got what it takes right now to play, for sure. Deuce, Rich, they're ready for sure. The attitude that they play with, the effort, the grit. They just want it. They want it bad," Umanmielen said.

LSU retooled the defensive line room this offseason with Anderson and Geralds enrolling early - along with Lamar Brown set to join the program - while the coaching staff also brought in two coveted interior defensive linemen via the portal.

Malik Blocton - 6'3, 291 pounds - Auburn Tigers

Stephiylan Green - 6'4, 290 pounds - Clemson Tigers

As the offseason continues in Baton Rouge, the LSU Tigers defensive line remains the talk of the town with Anderson and Geralds both taking first-team reps as true freshman with Kiffin's new-look roster.

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