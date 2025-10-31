ESPN Analyst Pitches Ohio State Buckeyes Staffer for LSU Football Job Opening
The LSU Tigers are in a state of uncertainty with the recent news of head football coach Brian Kelly and athletic director Scott Woodward being relieved of their duties in Baton Rouge.
Following the news of Kelly parting ways with the LSU program, the list of candidates to take over as the shot-caller of the purple and gold continues growing by the day.
From Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin to a return of college football icon Nick Saban, the rumor mill has been swirling across the last five days.
But one college football analyst has pitched a young, bright mind to take over as the decision-maker in Baton Rouge.
ESPN's Jordan Rodgers listed a name to keep tabs on as the coaching search gets underway.
Jordan Rodgers' Take: Look at an Ohio State Staffer
“Lane Kiffin is not leaving for that mess, and I think a lot of other established coaches that may be (normally) be on the radar for LSU aren’t either as of the events of the last couple of days. So I’m going to give you two names that I don’t think anybody’s talking about,” Rodgers said Friday morning.
“Brian Hartline, the offensive coordinator at Ohio State, he has a track record of developing and recruiting elite wide receivers. And, as a play caller, look what he’s done with a young quarterback in Julian Sayin this year. I think he’d be a great hire, off-the-radar a little bit."
Rodgers Pitches New Orleans Saints' HC:
“And another one, and this might sound a little crazy: Kellen Moore, (who is currently) an hour and 15 minutes down the road. And if you’re like, why would Kellen Moore want to go LSU? Well in a month or so, if (the Saints) are 2-10 or 2-12 and you find out Tyler Shough is not the guy, in the NFL you don’t get more than two years to figure it out at that position,” Rodgers said.
“And success in the NFL doesn’t mean you can’t have success in college. He has got a great scheme, a great offensive mind, would immediately make an impact. And he has a chance to turn good players into great players with his scheme in college, something you can’t really do in the NFL (because) it’s much more star-driven.
“So there’s two names to maybe keep an eye on, maybe completely off the wall, but at LSU, they’re going to have to figure something out.”
Join the Community:
