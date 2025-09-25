ESPN Computer Model Predicts Winner of LSU Football vs. Ole Miss Rebels

LSU Country

Brian Kelly and Co. travel to Oxford on Saturday, square off against Lane Kiffin's undefeated Rebels.

No. 4 LSU continues preparation for a Top-15 showdown against Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels with kickoff set for 2:30 p.m. CT on Saturday.

In a matchup that always provides drama, the pair of undefeated SEC rivals will take the field at Vaught Hemingway in Week 5 with all eyes on what's to come.

"Ole Miss is certainly a rivalry game playing for the Magnolia Bowl Trophy. I think everybody knows this is a game that goes way back, and certainly the last couple of years, it was decided on the last plays of the game," Kelly said.

"Ole Miss is an outstanding football team. Coach Lane does a great job, and they have an established winning culture, certainly an offense that has put up incredible numbers offensively."

Kelly and Co. will enter the matchup as underdogs, according to multiple sportsbooks, with the Tigers looking to make a statement on the road this weekend.

The Game Information: Week 5 Edition

Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels vs. LSU Tigers
Kickoff Time: 2:30 p.m. CT
Venue: Vaught Hemingway Stadium - Oxford (Miss.)
TV Channel: ABC
Radio: LSU Sports Radio Network
LSU Tigers Record: 4-0 (1-0 SEC)
Ole Miss Rebels Record: 4-0 (2-0 SEC)

Odds, Spread and Total: Week 5 Edition

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

  • LSU: +1.5 (-110)
  • Ole Miss: -1.5 (-110)

Moneyline

  • LSU: +100
  • Ole Miss: -120

Total

  • Over: 54.5 (-112)
  • Under 54.5 (-108)

The LSU Tigers will enter Saturday at Vaught Hemingway Stadium as 1.5-point underdogs, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

The SP+ Prediction: Tigers Fall on the Road

According to Bill Connelly's SP+ computer model, the LSU Tigers have a 36 percent chance of walking out of Vaught Hemingay Stadium with a victory over the Ole Miss Rebels.

The expert computer model is giving Ole Miss the edge with a final score prediction of 29-23 in the Week 5 matchup with the Rebels predicted to earn the win.

No. 4 LSU and No. 13 Ole Miss will kickoff at 2:30 p.m. CT on ABC with all eyes set to be on the Southeastern Conference showdown between a pair of unbeaten programs

