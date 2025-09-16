ESPN FPI Reveals Top-25 Power Rankings With LSU Football Making a Move
No. 3 LSU will return to Tiger Stadium in Week 4 for a non-conference clash against the Southeastern Louisiana Lions.
Brian Kelly and Co. are coming off of an SEC win over the Florida Gators where the program rode a strong defensive performance in Baton Rouge this past weekend.
LSU forced five interceptions on Gators quarterback DJ Lagway with the Tigers seeing sophomore safety Dashawn Spears shine after taking one to the end-zone for a pick-six.
"In terms of how we played, I think we're all getting a sense of an identity that our football team is forging. Five interceptions, I think it's the first time in the history of LSU football that we've had five in a game. We're gonna play to that strength, and we did offensively," Kelly said on Monday.
"Actually, three occasions when the analytics said to go for it, I decided to punt the football in that game to play field position, and it came up big for us because it resulted in a score.
"We played a tough opponent. That Florida team was desperate in the way they played. Their defense is stout and physical, and they're a football team that is difficult to play. I'm proud of our guys' performance. They overcame early on in the game the loss of their leader on defense, and that's a difficult thing emotionally. Our guys hung in there. Our next man in mantra was on display."
Now, the ESPN Football Power Index has revealed the latest Top-25 Power Rankings with the LSU Tigers slipping despite the SEC win.
Where did Kelly and Co. land in the latest ESPN FPI following a 3-0 start to the season?
The ESPN Football Power Index: Week 4 Edition
1. Oregon Ducks
2. Ohio State Buckeyes
3. Alabama Crimson Tide
4. Georgia Bulldogs
5. USC Trojans
6. Texas Longhorns
7. Penn State Nittany Lions
8. Ole Miss Rebels
9. Tennessee Volunteers
10. Michigan Wolverines
The LSU Tigers remain on the outside looking in on the Top-10 of the ESPN Football Power Index despite a 3-0 start to the season and a 1-0 record in SEC play.
11. Miami Hurricanes
12. Missouri Tigers
13. Oklahoma Sooners
14. Notre Dame Fighting Irish
15. Texas A&M Aggies
16. Indiana Hoosiers
17. Nebraska Cornhuskers
18. Utah Utes
19. LSU Tigers
20. Auburn Tigers
21. Vanderbilt Commodores
22. BYU Cougars
23. Illinois Fighting Illini
24. Arkansas Razorbacks
25. TCU Horned Frogs
The LSU Tigers will return to action on Saturday night in Death Valley with the program hosting the Southeastern Louisiana Lions. Kickoff is set for 6:45 p.m. CT.
