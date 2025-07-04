ESPN Identifies Sleeper Who Could Shine for LSU Football During the 2025 Season

LSU WR Barion Brown made the move from Lexington to Baton Rouge this offseason with the chance to hit another gear.



120+ career catches, 1,500+ yards + 11 TDs with Kentucky.



Now, he feels WR coach Cortez Hankton can get him where he needs to be.



“His resumé speaks for itself.” pic.twitter.com/q8yJ4II4VY