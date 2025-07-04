ESPN Identifies Sleeper Who Could Shine for LSU Football During the 2025 Season
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers attacked the NCAA Transfer Portal this offseason with the program reeling in the top-ranked class in America.
After securing double-digit newcomers, Kelly and Co. have retooled the roster in Baton Rouge with a myriad of fresh faces set to suit up for the Tigers in 2025.
At the wide receiver position, the Bayou Bengals reeled in Barion Brown (Kentucky), Nic Anderson (Oklahoma) and Destyn Hill (Florida State) via the winter window.
Now, it's Brown who has become a player of intrigue where he'll look to be a critical weapon for Garrett Nussmeier on offense.
Brown is certainly an accomplished player already in college after hauling in over 120 catches, 1500 yards and 11 touchdowns across three seasons with the Kentucky Wildcats.
Now, it's about carrying the momentum to Baton Rouge where he's expected to take on a significant role on offense alongside Nussmeier and Co.
But why LSU for the talented SEC transfer? What stood out for Brown once his name was officially in the NCAA Transfer Portal last December?
It started with a relationship with LSU wide receiver coach Cortez Hankton.
“Since my recruitment, me and (co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach Cortez Hankton) always had a good relationship. I worked out at Georgia, and me and him just built a relationship. But you know how the recruiting process goes," Brown said during Spring Camp.
"I went to Kentucky, liked it and ended up going there. But when he called, I mean we were just like bread and butter — we were already on the same page, and just like we got back on track where we left off from. So it was good having Coach Hank here.”
Another piece was the "swagger" of LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier after taking a visit to Baton Rouge during the progam's Texas Bowl preparation.
"Just looking at the team, how the practice was, Coach Hankton coaching and Nuss came out listening to some [NBA Youngboy], that's my favorite rapper," Brown said.
Now, ESPN has circled Brown as a player to keep tabs on this season with his electrifying play style ready to take the Bayou State by storm.
ESPN's Take: "If you're familiar with Brown from his high school days, you may not consider him a sleeper. But the Kentucky transfer could finally reach his full potential in Baton Rouge.
"After a standout freshman season in Lexington, he never made the big statistical leaps many expected. But with Garrett Nussmeier at quarterback and other talent at receiver (Aaron Anderson, Oklahoma transfer Nic Anderson) and tight end (Trey'Dez Green, Oklahoma transfer Bauer Sharp), perhaps Brown can break out in 2025. -- Harry Lyles Jr."
Brown was a standout performer during Spring Camp with all eyes now on the Kentucky transfer to make an immediate impact in Baton Rouge with Nussmeier as his new signal-caller.
